Starz Commences Production of The Girlfriend Experience Season 3 in London

Fans of The Girlfriend Experience won't have to wait too much longer for another season.

Starz announced Thursday that production on the 10-part anthology series from Oscar-winning filmmaker Steven Soderbergh has begun production on season 3 in London.

The upcoming season stars The Affair's Julia Goldani Telles as Iris, a neuroscience major and novice girlfriend who works on the London tech scene and begins to "explore the transactional world of 'The Girlfriend Experience,'" according to a press release.

Joining Telles in the new season are guest stars Oliver Masucci (Dark), Frank Dillane (Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince), Daniel Betts (War Machine), Armin Karima (Sex Education), Tobi Bamtefa (Feel Good), and Jemima Rooper (Gold Digger).

"I'm happy and relieved we've been able to go back to work safely and thrilled to be partnering with STARZ for the third installment of the series," Soderbergh said of beginning production, according to a release.

The filmmaker also praised director Anja Marquardt for "blending cutting-edge technology with The Girlfriend Experience world," making the series "super exciting and very provocative."

"She also found the perfect lead in Julia, and she’s surrounded her with deeply talented people in front of and behind the camera," Soderbergh added. "We really have everything we need to make a great show — I just wish I could see it all right now!”

The artificial intelligence-based series is executive-produced by Soderbergh, Philip Fleishman, and Jeff Cuban. The show is both written and directed by Marquardt, who also serves as a co-executive producer.

"Each installment of The Girlfriend Experience has powerfully employed the female gaze in capturing the women at the center of the story, a core tenet of the STARZ programming strategy,” said Christina Davis, president of programming at Starz.

She added: “We are excited to have this new season underway under Anja’s leadership – another exciting new voice and incredibly talented creator – and look forward to bringing her vision to our global audience.”