'Starsky & Hutch' Star Poo-Poos Reboot, Pitches Self for Sequel About 'Old Farts Solving Piddly-Ass Crimes'

OG Starsky & Hutch actor David Soul isn't keen on a reboot of his 1970s cop show.

The 79-year-old actor, who played detective Ken "Hutch" Hutchinson, has dismissed the idea of the re-envisioned version of the series and instead pitched himself and his former costar Paul Michael Glaser, who played David Starsky, to carry on their characters' story.

"Every article [about a reboot] mentions the 'original' actors by name. So why not just reboot Paul and me—as a couple of old farts solving piddly-ass crimes at the assisted living facility where we would now live?" Soul wrote on Tuesday.

He added, "Who can do Starsky and Hutch better than him and me?"

Comedian and actor Dave Foley replied, "Sounds great. Can I play the upstart 60 yr old who thinks he knows it all but he hasn't seen s---. PS watched every episode of the original."

Wonder Woman actress Lynda Carter, 71, also chimed in: "I'd watch this."

Soul and Glaser, also 79, starred in the detective show from 1975 until 1979. They reprised their roles in 2004 in the film adaptation of the ABC series starring Owen Wilson and Ben Stiller. Vince Vaughn, Jason Bateman and rapper Snoop Dogg were also among the cast.

Soul's tweet comes after a story by The Hollywood Reporter last week about a remake in the works with two female characters, Sasha Starsky and Nicole Hutchinson, in the title roles.

The reboot is being developed by Fox according to THR, and Fox Entertainment president Michael Thorn told the outlet that he expects to have at least two scripts from writers Sam Sklaver and Elizabeth Peterson before making a decision on the remake.

While Sklaver is the co-creator of Fox's Prodigal Son, Peterson has also previously worked on Prodigal Son, as well as HBO's The Leftovers and The Newsroom.