Stars You Forgot Were on 'The Walking Dead'

Published on November 21, 2022 05:01 PM
01 of 11

Hilarie Burton

Jeffrey Dean Morgan as Negan, Hilarie Burton as Lucille-The Walking Dead_Season 10, Episode 22-Photo Credit: Josh Stringer/AMCthe walking dead guest stars
Josh Stringer/AMC

Hilarie Burton appeared alongside real-life love Jeffrey Dean Morgan for a 2021 episode of the show.

She guest starred in the season 10 finale as Lucille, Negan Smith's late wife who appears in flashbacks, helping him explain how he became the troubled leader the show had depicted.

Morgan said that working on the show with his wife was "the highlight of my career," but he admitted to Entertainment Weekly that he was "nervous" at first. "We shot all of her stuff in three or four days, I think. We never left the basement that we were in," he shared.

"That was a joy. I couldn't have asked for a cooler deal of working with Hilarie. I'm not going to lie, I was nervous as hell going in. I didn't know how she would be," the actor added. "I don't f--- around. I go to work. We better f---ing bring it. And it was great. That first day with her, I went home just like, 'Thank God!' "

02 of 11

Ethan Embry

THE WALKING DEAD Episode: "First Time Again" Season 6, Episode 1 Air Date: Sunday, Oct. 11, 2015 Ethan Embry as Carter
amc

Beloved '90s teen star Ethan Embry appeared on the season 6 premiere in October 2015, "First Time Again." (And in case you were wondering, he's the one on the right.)

03 of 11

Robert Patrick

Robert Patrick as Scraggly Man- The Walking Dead _ Season 10, Episode 19 - Photo Credit: Josh Stringer/AMC
Josh Stringer/AMC

From vampires to zombies! True Blood star Robert Patrick took a one-episode turn on the series in 2021.

04 of 11

Thora Birch

Thora Birch as Gamma - The Walking Dead _ Season 10 - Photo Credit: Gene Page/AMC
Gene Page/AMC

Former child star Thora Birch took a turn as Gamma during nine episodes between 2019 and 2020.

05 of 11

Austin Abrams

THE WALKING DEAD Episode: "Heads Up" Season 6, Episode 7 Air Date: Sunday, Nov. 22, 2015 Austin Abrams as Ron
amc

Now more known for his work on Euphoria and This Is Us, Austin Abrams had a nine-episode arc as Ron Anderson in 2015.

06 of 11

Alicia Witt

THE WALKING DEAD Episode: "The Same Boat" Season 6, Episode 13 Air Date: Sunday, March 13, 2016 Alicia Witt as Paula -
amc

In 2016, Alicia Witt joined the cast for an episode, "The Same Boat," as Paula.

07 of 11

Hines Ward

The Walking Dead Former Steelers receiver Hines Ward spends a day on the set of AMC's The Walking Dead as a zombie. - Walker (Hines Ward) - The Walking Dead_Season 3, Episode 9_"The Suicide King" - Photo Credit: Gene Page/AMC
Gene Page/AMC

Former Pittsburgh Steelers star Hines Ward traded his cleats for a costume when he appeared in an uncredited role in 2013.

08 of 11

Tyler James Williams

The Walking Dead (2015) Season 5, Episode 14 Air date: 3/15/15 Tyler James Williams as Noah and Steven Yeun as Glenn Rhee
amc

Tyler James Williams (here with series star Steven Yeun) enjoyed a 10-episode acr on the series in between his big roles on Everybody Loves Chris and Abbott Elementary.

09 of 11

Alexandra Breckenridge

The Walking Dead (2015) Season 6, Episode 5 Alexandra Breckenridge as Jessie Anderson
amc

Prior to taking (and breaking!) hearts on This Is Us and Virgin River, Alexandra Breckenridge popped up in 14 episodes as Jessie Anderson in 2015.

10 of 11

Merritt Wever

THE WALKING DEAD Season 6, Episode 2 Merritt Wever as Dr. Denise Cloyd
amc

Between her Emmy wins for Nurse Jackie and Godless, Merritt Wever joined the cast for nine episodes in 2015 as Denise Cloyd.

11 of 11

Corey Hawkins

THE WALKING DEAD Episode: "Not Tomorrow Yet" Season 6, Episode 12 Air Date: Sunday, March 6, 2016 Corey Hawkins as Heath
amc

Another guest star who popped up in 2015 and 2016: Corey Hawkins, who spent six episodes playing Heath.

