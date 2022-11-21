Entertainment TV Stars You Forgot Were on 'The Walking Dead' As the series says goodbye, look back on some memorable guest stars you may have forgotten about By Kate Hogan Kate Hogan Instagram Twitter Kate Hogan is Director of Digital Specials and Features at PEOPLE. In her 14 years at the brand, she has covered everything from pets and babies to style and Sexiest Man Alive, interviewing celebrities including Céline Dion, Carrie Underwood, Jennifer Hudson and Chris Evans. Currently, she oversees the creation of photo galleries that complement breaking news and major PEOPLE moments like The Beautiful Issue and 100 Reasons to Love America. She has offered expert celebrity commentary on Good Morning America and Access Hollywood. Before joining PEOPLE in 2008, Kate was an editorial assistant at Morris Visitor Publications. She graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Madison with a Bachelor's degree in journalism and mass communication and resides outside of Chicago with her husband and three kids. People Editorial Guidelines Published on November 21, 2022 05:01 PM Share Tweet Pin Email Trending Videos 01 of 11 Hilarie Burton Josh Stringer/AMC Hilarie Burton appeared alongside real-life love Jeffrey Dean Morgan for a 2021 episode of the show. She guest starred in the season 10 finale as Lucille, Negan Smith's late wife who appears in flashbacks, helping him explain how he became the troubled leader the show had depicted. Morgan said that working on the show with his wife was "the highlight of my career," but he admitted to Entertainment Weekly that he was "nervous" at first. "We shot all of her stuff in three or four days, I think. We never left the basement that we were in," he shared. "That was a joy. I couldn't have asked for a cooler deal of working with Hilarie. I'm not going to lie, I was nervous as hell going in. I didn't know how she would be," the actor added. "I don't f--- around. I go to work. We better f---ing bring it. And it was great. That first day with her, I went home just like, 'Thank God!' " 02 of 11 Ethan Embry amc Beloved '90s teen star Ethan Embry appeared on the season 6 premiere in October 2015, "First Time Again." (And in case you were wondering, he's the one on the right.) 03 of 11 Robert Patrick Josh Stringer/AMC From vampires to zombies! True Blood star Robert Patrick took a one-episode turn on the series in 2021. 04 of 11 Thora Birch Gene Page/AMC Former child star Thora Birch took a turn as Gamma during nine episodes between 2019 and 2020. 05 of 11 Austin Abrams amc Now more known for his work on Euphoria and This Is Us, Austin Abrams had a nine-episode arc as Ron Anderson in 2015. 06 of 11 Alicia Witt amc In 2016, Alicia Witt joined the cast for an episode, "The Same Boat," as Paula. 07 of 11 Hines Ward Gene Page/AMC Former Pittsburgh Steelers star Hines Ward traded his cleats for a costume when he appeared in an uncredited role in 2013. 08 of 11 Tyler James Williams amc Tyler James Williams (here with series star Steven Yeun) enjoyed a 10-episode acr on the series in between his big roles on Everybody Loves Chris and Abbott Elementary. 09 of 11 Alexandra Breckenridge amc Prior to taking (and breaking!) hearts on This Is Us and Virgin River, Alexandra Breckenridge popped up in 14 episodes as Jessie Anderson in 2015. 10 of 11 Merritt Wever amc Between her Emmy wins for Nurse Jackie and Godless, Merritt Wever joined the cast for nine episodes in 2015 as Denise Cloyd. 11 of 11 Corey Hawkins amc Another guest star who popped up in 2015 and 2016: Corey Hawkins, who spent six episodes playing Heath.