Stars You Forgot Were on 'The Walking Dead'

Hilarie Burton

Josh Stringer/AMC

Hilarie Burton appeared alongside real-life love Jeffrey Dean Morgan for a 2021 episode of the show.

She guest starred in the season 10 finale as Lucille, Negan Smith's late wife who appears in flashbacks, helping him explain how he became the troubled leader the show had depicted.

Morgan said that working on the show with his wife was "the highlight of my career," but he admitted to Entertainment Weekly that he was "nervous" at first. "We shot all of her stuff in three or four days, I think. We never left the basement that we were in," he shared.

"That was a joy. I couldn't have asked for a cooler deal of working with Hilarie. I'm not going to lie, I was nervous as hell going in. I didn't know how she would be," the actor added. "I don't f--- around. I go to work. We better f---ing bring it. And it was great. That first day with her, I went home just like, 'Thank God!' "