From Kristen Stewart's stint in The Thirteenth Year and Brie Larson's role in Right On Track (and yes, that is Cousin Greg), here's a roundup of celebs who've appeared in Disney Channel Original Movies before becoming known as some of Hollywood's biggest stars

Published on October 25, 2022 09:00 AM
01 of 20

Shia LaBeouf

TRU CONFESSIONS, Shia LaBeouf, 2002. © Disney Channel / Courtesy: Everett Collection
Disney Channel/Everett

Shia LaBeouf, known for his roles in blockbusters such as Transformers and Disturbia, appeared in the Disney Channel Original Movie Tru Confessions in 2002.

But before the actor nabbed the role as Eddie Walker in the DCOM, he shot to fame at age 14 on Disney Channel's series Even Stevens in 2000. (And yes, he also starred in that show's subsequent Disney Channel Original Movie in 2003!)

02 of 20

Brie Larson

Brie Larson Right On Track
Disney Channel

Brie Larson, known for her Marvel Cinematic Universe role as Carol Danvers in Captain Marvel and Avengers: Endgame, appeared in the DCOM Right On Track as Courtney Enders in 2003.

03 of 20

Kristen Stewart

Kristen Stewart Thirteenth Year
Disney Channel

Prior to landing leads in hit-films like Twilight and earning an Academy Award nomination for Best Actress in the Princess Diana biopic Spencer, Kristen Stewart played a minor role in the DCOM The Thirteenth Year in 1999.

04 of 20

Hayden Panettiere

TIGER CRUISE, from left: Bill Pullman, Hayden Panettiere, 2004, © Walt Disney Co./courtesy Everett Collection
Walt Disney Co./Everett

Hayden Panettiere had already had a breakout role in 2000's Remember the Titans before she was cast as Maddie Dolan in the DCOM Tiger Cruise in 2004. She'd go on to earn two Golden Globe nominations for her role on Nashville.

05 of 20

Kayley Cuoco

ALLEY CATS STRIKE, (clockwise from left): Robert Ri'chard, Mimi Paley, Kyle Schmid, Kaley Cuoco,
Everett

Prior to starring as Penny on CBS's The Big Bang Theory and Cassandra Bowden in The Flight Attendant, Kaley Cuoco played the role of Elisa Bowers in the DCOM Alley Cats Strike in 2000.

06 of 20

Katey Sagal

SMART HOUSE, Katey Sagal, director LeVar Burton on-set, 1999.
Disney Channel/Everett

Known for her roles as Peggy Bundy on Married... with Children and Gemma Teller Morrow on Sons of Anarchy, Katey Sagal played PAT in the DCOM Smart House in 1999.

07 of 20

Noah Centineo

Disney Channel's Original Movie "How To Build A Better Boy"
Disney Channel/Getty

Prior to starring as Peter Kavinsky in the Netflix romantic comedy films To All the Boys I've Loved Before and Brooks Rattigan in The Perfect Date, Noah Centineo played Jaden Stark in the DCOM How to Build a Better Boy in 2014.

08 of 20

Hayley Kiyoko

HAYLEY KIYOKO
DISNEY CHANNEL/COLLEEN HAYES

You now know her from her solo singing career, but Hayley Kiyoko proved her musical mettle as rebel guitarist Stella Yamada in the DCOM Lemonade Mouth in 2011.

09 of 20

Naomi Scott

LEMONADE MOUTH - Disney Channel's "Lemonade Mouth" stars Naomi Scott as Mo, Bridgit Mendler as Olivia and Hayley Kiyoko as Stella. (Photo by Bob D'Amico/Disney Channel via Getty Images)
Bob D'Amico/Disney Channel/Getty

Like Kiyoko, Naomi Scott also starred in Lemonade Mouth in 2011, in which she played the role of bassist Mohini "Mo" Banjaree. The gig came years before she landed the lead as Princess Jasmine in Disney's live-action film Aladdin in 2019.

10 of 20

Kat Dennings

The Scream Team (2002)Mark Rendall and Kat Dennings in The Scream Team (2002)
Disney Channel

Known for her roles as Max Black in the CBS's 2 Broke Girls and Darcy Lewis in the MCU's Thor films, Kat Dennings kicked off her career as Claire Carlyle in the DCOM The Scream Team in 2002.

11 of 20

Bryan Cranston

'TWAS THE NIGHT, Bryan Cranston, 2001. ©Disney Channel/Courtesy Everett Collection
Disney Channel/Everett

You know him as Walter White in AMC's crime drama Breaking Bad and Jack O'Donnell in the Oscar-winning film Argo, but DCOM fanatics know him as Bryan Cranston played the role of Nick Wrigley in the DCOM 'Twas the Night in 2001.

12 of 20

Sarah Hyland

GEEK CHARMING - Sarah Hyland ("Modern Family") and Matt Prokop ("High School Musical 3: Senior Year") star in the comedy "Geek Charming," a Disney Channel Original Movie based on the popular young adult novel of the same name, premiering FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 11 (8:00 p.m., ET/PT). The story follows a snobby high school girl who has her perspective challenged when she becomes the subject of a self-proclaimed film geek's documentary.(Photo by Sergei Bachlakov/Disney Channel via Getty Images)SARAH HYLAND
Sergei Bachlakov/Disney Channel/Getty

She got her big break as Haley Dunphy in ABC's long-running, Emmy Award-winning series Modern Family, but Sarah Hyland first starred as Dylan Schoenfield in the DCOM Geek Charming in 2011.

13 of 20

Sasha Pieterse

GEEK CHARMING - Sarah Hyland ("Modern Family") and Matt Prokop ("High School Musical 3: Senior Year") star in the comedy "Geek Charming," a Disney Channel Original Movie based on the popular young adult novel of the same name, premiering FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 11 (8:00 p.m., ET/PT). The story follows a snobby high school girl who has her perspective challenged when she becomes the subject of a self-proclaimed film geek's documentary.(Photo by Sergei Bachlakov/Disney Channel via Getty Images)SASHA PIETERSE
Sergei Bachlakov/Disney Channel/Getty

Prior to landing the role of Alison DiLaurentis in Freeform's popular series Pretty Little Liars, Sasha Pieterse starred as Amy Loubalu in Geek Charming alongside Hyland in 2011.

14 of 20

Wayne Brady

GOING TO THE MAT, Wayne Brady, Andrew Lawrence, 2004
Disney Channel/Everett

Known for his improv gig on the hit gameshow Whose Line Is It Anyway?, which earned him five Emmy Awards for his work, Wayne Brady starred as Mason Wyatt in the DCOM Going to the Mat in 2004.

15 of 20

Keke Palmer

JUMP IN!, Keke Palmer, 2007. photo: Bob D'Amico / © Disney Channel / Courtesy: Everett Collection
Bob D'Amico/Disney Channel/Everett

Prior to nabbing roles in notable hit shows like Fox's Scream Queens and receiving an Emmy Award for her role in the drama series Turnt Up with the Taylors, Keke Palmer starred as Mary Thomas in the DCOM Jump In! in 2007.

16 of 20

America Ferrera

GOTTA KICK IT UP, America Ferrera, Sabrina Wiener, 2002. © Disney Channel / Courtesy: Everett Collec
Disney Channel/Everett

Before landing her breakout role as Betty Suarez on ABC's Ugly Betty — for which she became the first Latinx woman to win an Emmy for leading actress in a comedy in 2007 — America Ferrera starred as Yolanda "Yoli" Vargas in the DCOM Gotta Kick It Up! in 2002.

17 of 20

Emmy Rossum

Genius (1999)Emmy Rossum and Trevor Morgan in Genius (1999)
Disney Channel

Known for her roles as Fiona Gallagher in the comedy-drama Shameless and Angelyne in the eponymous Peacock series, Emmy Rossum starred as Claire Addison in the DCOM Genius in 1999.

18 of 20

Jared Padalecki

A RING OF ENDLESS LIGHT, Jared Padalecki, Mischa Barton, 2002, (c) Disney Channel/courtesy Everett C
Disney Channel/Everett

Prior to playing Dean Forester on Gilmore Girls and Sam Winchester on The CW's Supernatural, Jared Padalecki starred as Zachery Gray in the DCOM A Ring of Endless Light in 2002.

19 of 20

Mischa Barton

mischa barton
Disney/Kobal/Shutterstock

Best known for her portrayal of Marissa Cooper in the iconic teen soap The O.C., Mischa Barton starred as Vicky Austin in the DCOM A Ring of Endless Light opposite Padalecki in 2002.

20 of 20

Nicholas Braun

Nicholas Braun - Minutemen
Disney Channel

Prior to nabbing two Emmy Award nominations for his role as Cousin Greg Hirsch in the HBO series Succession, Nicholas Braun starred as "bad boy" outcast Zeke Thompson in the DCOM Minutemen in 2008.

