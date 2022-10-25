01 of 20 Shia LaBeouf Disney Channel/Everett Shia LaBeouf, known for his roles in blockbusters such as Transformers and Disturbia, appeared in the Disney Channel Original Movie Tru Confessions in 2002. But before the actor nabbed the role as Eddie Walker in the DCOM, he shot to fame at age 14 on Disney Channel's series Even Stevens in 2000. (And yes, he also starred in that show's subsequent Disney Channel Original Movie in 2003!)

02 of 20 Brie Larson Disney Channel Brie Larson, known for her Marvel Cinematic Universe role as Carol Danvers in Captain Marvel and Avengers: Endgame, appeared in the DCOM Right On Track as Courtney Enders in 2003.

03 of 20 Kristen Stewart Disney Channel Prior to landing leads in hit-films like Twilight and earning an Academy Award nomination for Best Actress in the Princess Diana biopic Spencer, Kristen Stewart played a minor role in the DCOM The Thirteenth Year in 1999.

04 of 20 Hayden Panettiere Walt Disney Co./Everett Hayden Panettiere had already had a breakout role in 2000's Remember the Titans before she was cast as Maddie Dolan in the DCOM Tiger Cruise in 2004. She'd go on to earn two Golden Globe nominations for her role on Nashville.

05 of 20 Kayley Cuoco Everett Prior to starring as Penny on CBS's The Big Bang Theory and Cassandra Bowden in The Flight Attendant, Kaley Cuoco played the role of Elisa Bowers in the DCOM Alley Cats Strike in 2000.

06 of 20 Katey Sagal Disney Channel/Everett Known for her roles as Peggy Bundy on Married... with Children and Gemma Teller Morrow on Sons of Anarchy, Katey Sagal played PAT in the DCOM Smart House in 1999.

07 of 20 Noah Centineo Disney Channel/Getty Prior to starring as Peter Kavinsky in the Netflix romantic comedy films To All the Boys I've Loved Before and Brooks Rattigan in The Perfect Date, Noah Centineo played Jaden Stark in the DCOM How to Build a Better Boy in 2014.

08 of 20 Hayley Kiyoko DISNEY CHANNEL/COLLEEN HAYES You now know her from her solo singing career, but Hayley Kiyoko proved her musical mettle as rebel guitarist Stella Yamada in the DCOM Lemonade Mouth in 2011.

09 of 20 Naomi Scott Bob D'Amico/Disney Channel/Getty Like Kiyoko, Naomi Scott also starred in Lemonade Mouth in 2011, in which she played the role of bassist Mohini "Mo" Banjaree. The gig came years before she landed the lead as Princess Jasmine in Disney's live-action film Aladdin in 2019.

10 of 20 Kat Dennings Disney Channel Known for her roles as Max Black in the CBS's 2 Broke Girls and Darcy Lewis in the MCU's Thor films, Kat Dennings kicked off her career as Claire Carlyle in the DCOM The Scream Team in 2002.

11 of 20 Bryan Cranston Disney Channel/Everett You know him as Walter White in AMC's crime drama Breaking Bad and Jack O'Donnell in the Oscar-winning film Argo, but DCOM fanatics know him as Bryan Cranston played the role of Nick Wrigley in the DCOM 'Twas the Night in 2001.

12 of 20 Sarah Hyland Sergei Bachlakov/Disney Channel/Getty She got her big break as Haley Dunphy in ABC's long-running, Emmy Award-winning series Modern Family, but Sarah Hyland first starred as Dylan Schoenfield in the DCOM Geek Charming in 2011.

13 of 20 Sasha Pieterse Sergei Bachlakov/Disney Channel/Getty Prior to landing the role of Alison DiLaurentis in Freeform's popular series Pretty Little Liars, Sasha Pieterse starred as Amy Loubalu in Geek Charming alongside Hyland in 2011.

14 of 20 Wayne Brady Disney Channel/Everett Known for his improv gig on the hit gameshow Whose Line Is It Anyway?, which earned him five Emmy Awards for his work, Wayne Brady starred as Mason Wyatt in the DCOM Going to the Mat in 2004.

15 of 20 Keke Palmer Bob D'Amico/Disney Channel/Everett Prior to nabbing roles in notable hit shows like Fox's Scream Queens and receiving an Emmy Award for her role in the drama series Turnt Up with the Taylors, Keke Palmer starred as Mary Thomas in the DCOM Jump In! in 2007.

16 of 20 America Ferrera Disney Channel/Everett Before landing her breakout role as Betty Suarez on ABC's Ugly Betty — for which she became the first Latinx woman to win an Emmy for leading actress in a comedy in 2007 — America Ferrera starred as Yolanda "Yoli" Vargas in the DCOM Gotta Kick It Up! in 2002.

17 of 20 Emmy Rossum Disney Channel Known for her roles as Fiona Gallagher in the comedy-drama Shameless and Angelyne in the eponymous Peacock series, Emmy Rossum starred as Claire Addison in the DCOM Genius in 1999.

18 of 20 Jared Padalecki Disney Channel/Everett Prior to playing Dean Forester on Gilmore Girls and Sam Winchester on The CW's Supernatural, Jared Padalecki starred as Zachery Gray in the DCOM A Ring of Endless Light in 2002.

19 of 20 Mischa Barton Disney/Kobal/Shutterstock Best known for her portrayal of Marissa Cooper in the iconic teen soap The O.C., Mischa Barton starred as Vicky Austin in the DCOM A Ring of Endless Light opposite Padalecki in 2002.