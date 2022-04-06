Stars Who Were on Barney & Friends as Kids
Selena Gomez, Demi Lovato and more stars who got their start on the popular kids' series
Barney & Friends Debuts
Thirty years ago today, a theme song lodged itself in the heads of children and parents for life — but a sweet show about friendship and caring also debuted on PBS, introducing some child stars who went on to accomplish great things. Catch up with the young stars of Barney & Friends (pictured here in 2004) on the 30th anniversary of the show's PBS premiere.
Selena Gomez
What would the big purple dinosaur think of Gomez — who starred on 13 episodes from 2002 to 2004 — moving on to Only Murders in the Building? He'd probably be happy her character made such good friends.
Demi Lovato
Barney would likely be glad to see Grammy nominee Lovato — who also did a handful of episodes in the early 2000s with fellow Disney Channel star Gomez — go on to receive GLAAD's Vanguard Award.
Melise
Credited as Malese Jow in her one episode on the show, the actress hasn't stopped working since her late '90s spot, appearing on everything from The Young and the Restless and Hannah Montana to Vampire Diaries and The Flash.
Madison Pettis
Many young stars, like Pettis, just passed through in the mid-2000s; she went on to do voice work on hits like Phineas and Ferb and Captin Jake and the Never Land Pirates before joining the 2021 She's All That remake, He's All That.
Jackson Pace
Barney & Friends was the first in a long series of guest roles for Pace before he hit it big on Homeland and The Walking Dead.
Brighton Sharbino
Like Pace, Sharbino moved on to The Walking Dead years after Barney & Friends, with stops on True Detective and NCIS along the way. She most recently starred on the TV series Players.
Kyla Pratt
Pratt actually appeared in Barney's Great Adventure, moving on to a voice role on The Proud Family and more recently, a part on Call Me Kat.
Debby Ryan
Like Pratt, the Disney darling was in a Barney movie, her first credit before jumping into TV with The Suite Life on Deck, Jessie, Sing It and Insatiable.