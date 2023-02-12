Alicia as Cher! John as Danny! Stars Revisiting Beloved Former Characters for 2023 Super Bowl Commercials

As if these stars would pass up opportunities to bring back fan-favorite characters in Super Bowl commercials!

In teasers released so far for the ads that will surround the 2023 game, celebs like Alicia Silverstone and John Travolta are taking fans back to the parts that made them famous.

Silverstone slips into Clueless icon Cher Horowitz's yellow plaid suit to promote Rakuten alongside former costar Elisa Donovan, 52. The "likes" and "whatevers" fly as Silverstone, now 46, pokes fun at the fact that she hasn't aged a day since ruling the halls of Bronson Alcott High School.

Meanwhile, T-Mobile enlisted John Travolta, 68, to join returning spokesmen Zach Braff, 47, and Donald Faison, 48, for a spot that promotes the brand's home Internet plans to the tune of Grease's "Summer Nights."

"We have an amazing choreographer and stand-in dancers that are teaching us, but then John does it and you're like, 'Oh, how can I look like that?'" Braff told PEOPLE. "And it's particularly the moves that we're doing an homage to in Grease."

For a Pepsi Zero Sugar commercial, the brand brought in someone really, really, really ridiculously good-looking: Ben Stiller's supermodel, Derek Zoolander.

"It's been a long history with him, so it's great that people still want to see Derek in their lives," Stiller, 57, told PEOPLE. "I think he represents something for people in terms of a sweet vapidity that's very endearing."

And in what they promised will be the last time they revisit their iconic characters, Breaking Bad's Bryan Cranston, 66, and Aaron Paul, 43, become Walter White and Jesse Pinkman to promote the snack brand PopCorners.

"We had so much fun shooting it. Just getting back into those characters and seeing all the familiar faces," Cranston told PEOPLE. "We fit like a glove."

In a tongue-in-cheek flashback, singer Sarah McLachlan, 55, pops up in Busch Light's Super Bowl 2023 ad, which pokes fun at her well-known animal advocacy commercial featuring her 1997 ballad, "Angel."

"Wrong shelter, Sarah," the commercial's star "Busch Guy" says in response to her satirical emotional plea.

Super Bowl LVII kicks off at 6:30pm ET this Sunday, Feb. 12, on Fox.