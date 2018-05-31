Kathy Griffin, Ava DuVernay & More Praise ABC Head Channing Dungey for Roseanne Cancellation

Celebrities are singing praise for Channing Dungey, president of ABC Entertainment, for her role in pulling the plug on Roseanne.

Dungey, 49, who became the first black executive to run a major network in 2016, earned the support of numerous celebrities after announcing on Tuesday that the hit sitcom had been cancelled, just hours after Roseanne Barr likened former Barack Obama advisor Valerie Jarrett to an “ape” in a since-deleted tweet.

“Roseanne’s Twitter statement is abhorrent, repugnant and inconsistent with our values, and we have decided to cancel her show,” Dungey wrote in a statement.

Barr — who has since claimed that she didn’t know Jarrett is black — went on to blame her racist Tweet on using the prescription insomnia drug Ambien.

“For the record, this is Channing Dungey,” tweeted A Wrinkle in Time director Ava DuVernay. “Sitting on top of your world like a Queen in full judgement of your garbage and taking it out. #Roseanne.”

Former The View co-host Star Jones remarked, “When you have a seat at the table, you have a say in the decisions that are made. When it’s your table, you make the decisions.”

“Make her a check writer…put her in the CEO position,” Kathy Griffin tweeted of Dungey. “Enough of the old boys club.”

Praising Dungey for “being my one little slice of hope for our country,” Grey’s Anatomy showrunner Krista Vernoff said she had “never been more proud to work for @ABCNetwork.”

Although Scandal star Kerry Washington sent out prayers “to the cast and crew who will now pay the price,” she also thanked Dungey and the network “for standing up against bigotry.”

Viola Davis, who stars in ABC’s How to Get Away with Murder, also made it clear she supported Dungey’s decision. “Thank you Channing Dungey!” she wrote.

According to The New York Times, Dungey made the decision alongside Ben Sherwood, president of Disney-ABC Television Group, and Robert A. Iger, Disney’s chief executive.

Roseanne was the no. 1 scripted series of the season with a 6.4 rating in the key demo, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The Wrap reported that Paramount Network, TV Land and CMT have pulled all reruns, too.

Having previously apologized to the “wonderful writers (all liberal) and talented actors who lost their jobs on my show due to my stupid tweet,” Barr expressed her regret that costars John Goodman and Laurie Metcalf lost their roles because of her actions.

“I just wish ABC had not thrown two of the greatest actors in the world out with me — Laurie and John,” Barr, 65, tweeted Wednesday night. “I’m so sick over this — they will never have better character actors on their network.”

A source told PEOPLE on Wednesday that Barr is “in deep darkness and is very remorseful” following the scandal.

“She’s not intentionally hurtful,” the insider said. “They all loved each other on the Roseanne set. It really was one big happy family.”