'Stars on Mars' Lineup Unveiled: Tom Schwartz, Ariel Winter, Adam Rippon and More Will Set Off to Conquer Outer Space

The intergalactic reality competition hosted by Williams Shatner premieres June 5 on FOX

By Dana Rose Falcone
Published on May 4, 2023 02:36 PM

Fox wants to bring new meaning to reality TV's out-of-this-world antics.

On Thursday, the network announced Stars on Mars, a new unscripted series in which reality stars, professional athletes, entrepreneurs, actors, comedians and trailblazing entertainers will colonize, compete and conquer "Mars," with one competitor winning the title of "the brightest star in the galaxy."

The 12 celebrities competing on Stars on Mars include professional cyclist Lance Armstrong, comedian and actress Natasha Leggero, former NFL star Marshawn Lynch, Superbad star Christopher Mintz-Plasse, Olympic figure skater Adam Rippon, wrestler Ronda Rousey, Vanderpump Rules star Tom Schwartz, NFL player Richard Sherman, singer Tinashe, Real Housewives of Atlanta alum Porsha Williams Guobadia, entrepreneur and artist Tallulah Willis and actress Ariel Winter.

Tom Schwartz, Ariel Winter, Adam Rippon
Charles Sykes/Bravo via Getty, Emma McIntyre/Getty, Paul Archuleta/Getty

Star Trek's William Shatner, who went to space in October 2021 on Jeff Bezos's Blue Origin space shuttle, serves as Mission Control and gives the participants their interstellar assignments.

"To any celebrities out there, don't try this at home," Shatner, 92, says in the Stars on Mars teaser.

Posha Williams, Christopher Mintz-Plasse
Marcus Ingram/Getty, Tommaso Boddi/Getty

Last year, Stars on Mars follows Fox's Special Forces: World's Toughest Test, in which celebrities like the Spice Girls' Melanie "Mel B" Brown, reality star Kate Gosselin, Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kenya Moore, NBA player Dwight Howard, Olympic freestyle skier Gus Kenworthy and actress Jamie Lynn Spears endured grueling training sessions and dangerous challenges based on the experiences of an elite team of ex-special forces operatives. Hannah Brown from The Bachelorette ended up being the last one standing.

"It was harder than anything I'd ever done," Brown, 28, told PEOPLE in March of her experience on the show. "But now, I know that I can get through anything. And I'm more resilient than I ever thought I was."

Stars on Mars premieres June 5 at 8 p.m. ET on Fox.

