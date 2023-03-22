See the Stars of 'Succession' with Their Real-Life Loves

At the season 4 premiere of Succession in N.Y.C. this week, the show's main players ditched their dramatic on-screen relationships, instead happily bringing their own leading ladies and men

By Kate Hogan
Published on March 22, 2023 03:16 PM
01 of 07

Brian Cox & Nicole Ansari-Cox

Brian Cox and Nicole Ansari-Cox attend HBO's "Succession" Season 4 Premiere at Jazz at Lincoln Center on March 20, 2023 in New York City.
Dimitrios Kambouris/WireImage

Also an actor, Germany native Nicole Ansari-Cox wed Brian Cox in 2002. Together they have two grown sons, Orson and Torin. Cox is also dad to daughter Margaret and son Alan from his first marriage to Caroline Burt.

At the season 4 premiere of Succession, Ansari-Cox accompanied her husband, a.k.a. Roy family patriarch Logan, wearing a sash in support of the women of Iran.

"My wife is half Iranian and she was one of the first people to cut her hair as part of the protest," Cox told Variety in March 2023. "We are living in such a difficult, dangerous time, particularly for women. In Afghanistan, in Iran. It's unacceptable. I am very proud of my wife: She is a very strong woman with very strong opinions, and she taught me so much."

02 of 07

Kieran Culkin & Jazz Charton

Kieran Culkin and Jazz Charton attend the HBO's "Succession" Season 4 Premiere at Jazz at Lincoln Center on March 20, 2023 in New York City.
Jamie McCarthy/Getty

In real life, the man who plays the beleaguered youngest Roy sibling, Roman, is actually lucky in love. Kieran Culkin wed U.K.-born Jazz Charton in 2013, and together, they have two young children, daughter Kinsey, 3, and son Wilder, 19 months.

The pair left their kids at home for a cozy date night at the Succession season 4 premiere.

03 of 07

Sarah Snook & Dave Lawson

Sarah Snook and Dave Lawson attend the HBO's "Succession" Season 4 Premiere at Jazz at Lincoln Center on March 20, 2023 in New York City.
Jamie McCarthy/Getty

Sarah Snook and husband Dave Lawson had some big news at the Succession season 4 premiere: they're expecting! Snook, who plays lone (and somewhat lonely) Roy daughter Shiv, said she was 32 weeks along and filmed the final season of the series while pregnant.

Off-screen, she and Lawson were friends who grew into more during the lockdown phase of the COVID-19 pandemic, marrying quietly in N.Y.C.

"[He was] one of my best mates and we fell in love," she told Vogue Australia.

04 of 07

Jeremy Strong & Emma Wall

Emma Wall and Jeremy Strong at the season 4 premiere of "Succession" held at Jazz at Lincoln Center on March 20, 2023 in New York City.
Nina Westervelt/Variety via Getty

More than a bit intense on-screen as chosen son Kendall Roy, Jeremy Strong seemingly leads a quieter life at home with wife Emma Wall, a Denmark-born director, and their three daughters. The pair sweetly saw eye-to-eye at the March 20 premiere of Succession.

05 of 07

Alan Ruck & Mireille Enos

Mireille Enos and Alan Ruck attend HBO's "Succession" Season 4 Premiere at Jazz at Lincoln Center on March 20, 2023 in New York City.
Dimitrios Kambouris/WireImage

Eldest Roy sibling Connor, better known as Alan Ruck, had actress wife Mireille Enos by his side at the Succession premiere.

The stars wed in 2008 and together have two children, daughter Vesper and son Larkin. Ruck also has daughter Emma and son Sam from his first marriage to Claudia Stefany.

Of meeting her husband in a play in New York City years ago, Enos told PEOPLE, "Alan walked in the door and my brain said, 'Oh, there he is.' It was a moment of recognition of some other person who was going to change my life."

06 of 07

J. Smith-Cameron & Kenneth Lonergan

Kenneth Lonergan and J. Smith-Cameron attend HBO's "Succession" Season 4 Premiere at Jazz at Lincoln Center on March 20, 2023 in New York City.
Dimitrios Kambouris/WireImage

J. Smith-Cameron, Waystar Royco's general counsel with a crush, Gerri, wed filmmaker Kenneth Lonergan in 2000 and together, they share adult daughter Nellie. The pair put on their finest for the March 20 Succession premiere.

In a 2021 chat with Garden and Gun, Smith-Cameron revealed her husband's 2011 movie Margaret was written for her. "In many ways, [it] was very close to who I am," she added.

07 of 07

James Cromwell & Anna Stuart

Anna Stuart and James Cromwell attend the HBO's "Succession" Season 4 Premiere at Jazz at Lincoln Center on March 20, 2023 in New York City.
Jamie McCarthy/Getty

James Cromwell, who plays Logan's estranged brother Ewan Roy, wed actress Anna Stuart in 2014, marking his third marriage and her first. Since they got together, Stuart has accompanied her husband to several of his demonstrations related to climate change and animal rights issues, in addition to the final Succession premiere.

