01 of 07 Brian Cox & Nicole Ansari-Cox Dimitrios Kambouris/WireImage Also an actor, Germany native Nicole Ansari-Cox wed Brian Cox in 2002. Together they have two grown sons, Orson and Torin. Cox is also dad to daughter Margaret and son Alan from his first marriage to Caroline Burt. At the season 4 premiere of Succession, Ansari-Cox accompanied her husband, a.k.a. Roy family patriarch Logan, wearing a sash in support of the women of Iran. "My wife is half Iranian and she was one of the first people to cut her hair as part of the protest," Cox told Variety in March 2023. "We are living in such a difficult, dangerous time, particularly for women. In Afghanistan, in Iran. It's unacceptable. I am very proud of my wife: She is a very strong woman with very strong opinions, and she taught me so much."

02 of 07 Kieran Culkin & Jazz Charton Jamie McCarthy/Getty In real life, the man who plays the beleaguered youngest Roy sibling, Roman, is actually lucky in love. Kieran Culkin wed U.K.-born Jazz Charton in 2013, and together, they have two young children, daughter Kinsey, 3, and son Wilder, 19 months. The pair left their kids at home for a cozy date night at the Succession season 4 premiere.

03 of 07 Sarah Snook & Dave Lawson Jamie McCarthy/Getty Sarah Snook and husband Dave Lawson had some big news at the Succession season 4 premiere: they're expecting! Snook, who plays lone (and somewhat lonely) Roy daughter Shiv, said she was 32 weeks along and filmed the final season of the series while pregnant. Off-screen, she and Lawson were friends who grew into more during the lockdown phase of the COVID-19 pandemic, marrying quietly in N.Y.C. "[He was] one of my best mates and we fell in love," she told Vogue Australia.

04 of 07 Jeremy Strong & Emma Wall Nina Westervelt/Variety via Getty More than a bit intense on-screen as chosen son Kendall Roy, Jeremy Strong seemingly leads a quieter life at home with wife Emma Wall, a Denmark-born director, and their three daughters. The pair sweetly saw eye-to-eye at the March 20 premiere of Succession.

05 of 07 Alan Ruck & Mireille Enos Dimitrios Kambouris/WireImage Eldest Roy sibling Connor, better known as Alan Ruck, had actress wife Mireille Enos by his side at the Succession premiere. The stars wed in 2008 and together have two children, daughter Vesper and son Larkin. Ruck also has daughter Emma and son Sam from his first marriage to Claudia Stefany. Of meeting her husband in a play in New York City years ago, Enos told PEOPLE, "Alan walked in the door and my brain said, 'Oh, there he is.' It was a moment of recognition of some other person who was going to change my life."

06 of 07 J. Smith-Cameron & Kenneth Lonergan Dimitrios Kambouris/WireImage J. Smith-Cameron, Waystar Royco's general counsel with a crush, Gerri, wed filmmaker Kenneth Lonergan in 2000 and together, they share adult daughter Nellie. The pair put on their finest for the March 20 Succession premiere. In a 2021 chat with Garden and Gun, Smith-Cameron revealed her husband's 2011 movie Margaret was written for her. "In many ways, [it] was very close to who I am," she added.