Adorable Photos of Major Celebs Meeting 'Sesame Street' 's Stars

01 of 28 Ray Charles Afro American Newspapers/Gado/Getty The legendary singer Ray Charles played the piano during a jam session with Ernie and Bert on the set of Sesame Street in N.Y.C. on May 5, 1977.

02 of 28 Derek Jeter Corey Sipkin/NY Daily News Archive via Getty Retired New York Yankee Derek Jeter once spent time with Elmo in the dugout before an exhibition game against the Yomiuri Giants at the Tokyo Dome in Japan.

03 of 28 Glenn Close Matthew Peyton/Getty Glenn Close and Oscar the Grouch snapped a sweet photo before enjoying their night out at the Sesame Workshop's 35th anniversary gala, which was held at Cipriani in N.Y.C. on June 4, 2003.

04 of 28 Sandra Oh Michael Tran/FilmMagic Sandra Oh showed her support for the cast of Sesame Street, who won the Emmy's Lifetime Achievement Award at the 36th annual Daytime Emmy Awards in L.A. on Aug. 30, 2009.

05 of 28 Tony Bennett Matthew Peyton/Getty Tony Bennett and Elmo performed an unforgettable duet during the Sesame Workshop's 35th anniversary gala.

06 of 28 Oprah Winfrey Peter Kramer/Getty Elmo reunited with Oprah Winfrey at the Sesame Workshop's second annual benefit gala in N.Y.C. on June 2, 2004.

07 of 28 Dakota Fanning KMazur/WireImage A young Dakota Fanning showed off her adorable front-toothless smile, as she took a group shot with the cast in 2004.

08 of 28 Venus Williams Theo Wargo/WireImage Elmo posed on the shoulders of tennis star Venus Williams during the "Tennis Champion Venus Williams Plays Imaginary Tennis with Elmo" episode for the show's 35th season, which aired on April 5, 2004.

09 of 28 Good Morning America's Anchors Fred Lee/Walt Disney Television via Getty The 2012 Good Morning America anchors welcomed Cookie Monster, Grover, Big Bird and other members of the Sesame cast to kick off their morning show.

10 of 28 Jimmy Fallon and The Roots Lloyd Bishop/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty During Jimmy Fallon's classroom instruments segment on The Tonight Show, the host, The Roots and the Muppets performed their own rendition of the Sesame Street theme song in 2013.

11 of 28 Taraji P. Henson Taraji P. Henson couldn't help but laugh during her promo skit for her April 11, 2015, show appearance.

12 of 28 Al Roker and Brad Paisley Zach Pagano/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Al Roker, Brad Paisley, Elmo, Rudy and Abby Cadabby smiled during their Aug. 4, 2017, meet-up on the set of the Today show.

13 of 28 John Legend and Chrissy Teigen John Legend and Chrissy Teigen showed the Muppets love at the Sesame Workshop's 50th anniversary benefit gala at Cipriani Wall Street on May 29, 2019, in N.Y.C.

14 of 28 John Stamos Paul Morigi/Getty John Stamos was flanked by Bert and Ernie on July 3, 2019, before hosting A Capitol Fourth from Washington, D.C., the next day.

15 of 28 Whoopi Goldberg Sesame Workshop In 1992, Elmo got a visit from none other than Whoopi Goldberg, who was fresh off of Sister Act.

16 of 28 Jenna Bush Hager and Hoda Kotb Nathan Congleton/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Today's Jenna Bush Hager and Hoda Kotb got quite the pic for their little kids when they stopped by Sesame Street in October 2017.

17 of 28 Michelle Obama Michelle Obama/Instagram A longtime friend of the Muppets, Michelle Obama has hung with them several times, including at Sesame Workshop's 50th anniversary benefit gala at Cipriani Wall Street on May 29, 2019, in N.Y.C.

18 of 28 Chance the Rapper In early 2019, Chance the Rapper taught the Muppets that "T is for Theater."

19 of 28 Andy Grammer Zach Hyman On an early 2019 episode, Andy Grammer stopped in to perform the catchy "What Are We Going to Play Today?"

20 of 28 Denise Richards Denise Richards/ Instagram Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Denise Richards ran into Big Bird, Elmo & co. at CBS Studios in L.A.

21 of 28 Blake Lively Zach Hyman Blake Lively was one of many celebs who appeared on the 2018 special When You Wish Upon a Pickle.

22 of 28 Amanda Seyfried Richard Termine Joining Lively on the special: Amanda Seyfried.

23 of 28 Allison Williams Richard Termine Allison Williams filmed a spot on the show in May 2019.

24 of 28 Zoë Kravitz Zoë Kravitz dressed up as Galactic Gail to hang with Elmo on a January 2019 episode of the series.

25 of 28 Maren Morris and Ryan Hurd Maren Morris/Instagram Maren Morris and husband Ryan Hurd celebrated his birthday on the famous block, with all the Muppets nearby.

26 of 28 Katie Couric Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Katie Couric scored a photo op at Sesame Workshop's 16th Annual Benefit Gala at Cipriani Wall Street on May 30, 2018, in New York City.

27 of 28 John Oliver Mike Coppola/WireImage At the 15th annual gala the year before, it was John Oliver in the spotlight.