Adorable Photos of Major Celebs Meeting 'Sesame Street' 's Stars

Revisit glimpses of your childhood with Big Bird, Elmo and more

By
Diane J. Cho
Diane J. Cho

Diane J. Cho was the Features Editor of PEOPLE Digital from 2019 to 2022. She worked at the brand for nearly four years covering news, features, human interest, evergreen, holiday gift guides and more. She launched the How I Parent and What It's Really Like to Be …. digital series and has interviewed several celebrities and influential leaders within the entertainment industry. Prior to joining PEOPLE, Diane worked at Bustle, VH1 and Complex. She received her bachelor's degree in Journalism from Rutgers University and her master's degree from Columbia Journalism School.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on November 10, 2022 12:02 PM
01 of 28

Ray Charles

Sesame Street
Afro American Newspapers/Gado/Getty

The legendary singer Ray Charles played the piano during a jam session with Ernie and Bert on the set of Sesame Street in N.Y.C. on May 5, 1977.

02 of 28

Derek Jeter

Sesame Street
Corey Sipkin/NY Daily News Archive via Getty

Retired New York Yankee Derek Jeter once spent time with Elmo in the dugout before an exhibition game against the Yomiuri Giants at the Tokyo Dome in Japan.

03 of 28

Glenn Close

Sesame Street
Matthew Peyton/Getty

Glenn Close and Oscar the Grouch snapped a sweet photo before enjoying their night out at the Sesame Workshop's 35th anniversary gala, which was held at Cipriani in N.Y.C. on June 4, 2003.

04 of 28

Sandra Oh

Sesame Street
Michael Tran/FilmMagic

Sandra Oh showed her support for the cast of Sesame Street, who won the Emmy's Lifetime Achievement Award at the 36th annual Daytime Emmy Awards in L.A. on Aug. 30, 2009.

05 of 28

Tony Bennett

Sesame Street
Matthew Peyton/Getty

Tony Bennett and Elmo performed an unforgettable duet during the Sesame Workshop's 35th anniversary gala.

06 of 28

Oprah Winfrey

Sesame Street
Peter Kramer/Getty

Elmo reunited with Oprah Winfrey at the Sesame Workshop's second annual benefit gala in N.Y.C. on June 2, 2004.

07 of 28

Dakota Fanning

Sesame Street
KMazur/WireImage

A young Dakota Fanning showed off her adorable front-toothless smile, as she took a group shot with the cast in 2004.

08 of 28

Venus Williams

Sesame Street
Theo Wargo/WireImage

Elmo posed on the shoulders of tennis star Venus Williams during the "Tennis Champion Venus Williams Plays Imaginary Tennis with Elmo" episode for the show's 35th season, which aired on April 5, 2004.

09 of 28

Good Morning America's Anchors

Sesame Street
Fred Lee/Walt Disney Television via Getty

The 2012 Good Morning America anchors welcomed Cookie Monster, Grover, Big Bird and other members of the Sesame cast to kick off their morning show.

10 of 28

Jimmy Fallon and The Roots

Sesame Street
Lloyd Bishop/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty

During Jimmy Fallon's classroom instruments segment on The Tonight Show, the host, The Roots and the Muppets performed their own rendition of the Sesame Street theme song in 2013.

11 of 28

Taraji P. Henson

Sesame Street

Taraji P. Henson couldn't help but laugh during her promo skit for her April 11, 2015, show appearance.

12 of 28

Al Roker and Brad Paisley

Sesame Street
Zach Pagano/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty

Al Roker, Brad Paisley, Elmo, Rudy and Abby Cadabby smiled during their Aug. 4, 2017, meet-up on the set of the Today show.

13 of 28

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen

Sesame Street

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen showed the Muppets love at the Sesame Workshop's 50th anniversary benefit gala at Cipriani Wall Street on May 29, 2019, in N.Y.C.

14 of 28

John Stamos

John Stamos
Paul Morigi/Getty

John Stamos was flanked by Bert and Ernie on July 3, 2019, before hosting A Capitol Fourth from Washington, D.C., the next day.

15 of 28

Whoopi Goldberg

Sesame Street
Sesame Workshop

In 1992, Elmo got a visit from none other than Whoopi Goldberg, who was fresh off of Sister Act.

16 of 28

Jenna Bush Hager and Hoda Kotb

Sesame Street
Nathan Congleton/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty

Today's Jenna Bush Hager and Hoda Kotb got quite the pic for their little kids when they stopped by Sesame Street in October 2017.

17 of 28

Michelle Obama

Michelle Obama
Michelle Obama/Instagram

A longtime friend of the Muppets, Michelle Obama has hung with them several times, including at Sesame Workshop's 50th anniversary benefit gala at Cipriani Wall Street on May 29, 2019, in N.Y.C.

18 of 28

Chance the Rapper

celebs-sesame-street-4

In early 2019, Chance the Rapper taught the Muppets that "T is for Theater."

19 of 28

Andy Grammer

celebs-sesame-street-6
Zach Hyman

On an early 2019 episode, Andy Grammer stopped in to perform the catchy "What Are We Going to Play Today?"

20 of 28

Denise Richards

Denise Richards on Sesame Street
Denise Richards/ Instagram

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Denise Richards ran into Big Bird, Elmo & co. at CBS Studios in L.A.

21 of 28

Blake Lively

celebs-sesame-street-3
Zach Hyman

Blake Lively was one of many celebs who appeared on the 2018 special When You Wish Upon a Pickle.

22 of 28

Amanda Seyfried

celebs-sesame-street-2
Richard Termine

Joining Lively on the special: Amanda Seyfried.

23 of 28

Allison Williams

celebs-sesame-street-7
Richard Termine

Allison Williams filmed a spot on the show in May 2019.

24 of 28

Zoë Kravitz

celebs-sesame-street-1

Zoë Kravitz dressed up as Galactic Gail to hang with Elmo on a January 2019 episode of the series.

25 of 28

Maren Morris and Ryan Hurd

maren-morris
Maren Morris/Instagram

Maren Morris and husband Ryan Hurd celebrated his birthday on the famous block, with all the Muppets nearby.

26 of 28

Katie Couric

Sesame Workshop's 16th Annual Benefit Gala
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

Katie Couric scored a photo op at Sesame Workshop's 16th Annual Benefit Gala at Cipriani Wall Street on May 30, 2018, in New York City.

27 of 28

John Oliver

15th Annual Sesame Workshop Benefit Gala
Mike Coppola/WireImage

At the 15th annual gala the year before, it was John Oliver in the spotlight.

28 of 28

Jenny McCarthy

Celebrities Visit SiriusXM - January 10, 2017
Robin Marchant/Getty

They do press, too! Rosita, Abby Cadabby and Telly Monster visited The Jenny McCarthy Show and host Jenny McCarthy at SiriusXM Studios in N.Y.C. on Jan. 10, 2017.

Related Articles
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 28: Rebel Wilson attends the Casamigos Halloween Party Returns in Beverly Hills on October 28, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Casamigos)
Rebel Wilson Channels Her Inner Barbie Girl, Plus Paris Hilton, Vanessa Hudgens and More
Cindy Crawford Rande Gerber
Celebs Celebrate Halloween, Plus the Judds, Snoop and More
Rita Ora
Rita Ora Steps Out in London, Plus Karlie Kloss, Bella Hadid, Millie Bobby Brown and More
Millie Bobby Brown
Jake Bongiovi and Millie Bobby Brown Walk the Red Carpet, Plus Mariah Carey, Henry Cavill and More
Christina Aguilera performing live with daughter Summer Rain in London at the Wembley Arena with her second sold-out show of her "X Tour", her first European tour in 13 years
Christina Aguilera's Daughter Joins Her on Stage, Plus Gwen & Blake, Taylor Swift and More
Elizabeth Banks and Kristen Stewart 'Charlie's Angels' film premiere, Arrivals, Regency Village Theatre, Los Angeles, USA - 11 Nov 2019
Elizabeth Banks and Kristen Stewart Sparkle on the Red Carpet, Plus Harry Styles, Diane Keaton & More
George Clooney Julia Roberts
Julia Roberts & George Clooney Turn It Out in L.A., Plus Anne Hathaway, the Hadids and More
Dwayne Johnson The Rock
The Rock Brings Black Adam to N.Y.C., Plus Jeremy Strong & Anne Hathaway, JoJo Siwa and More
NSAI Songwriter-Artist of the Decade honoree, Taylor Swift performs onstage
Taylor Swift Performs in Nashville, Plus Olivia Wilde, Heidi Klum, the Bros Premiere and More
Idris Elba
Idris Elba Premieres His Latest in N.Y.C., Plus Chris Pine, 'Secret Headquarters', Mila & Ashton and More
Katy Perry holds up a ceremonial key to the Las Vegas Strip during a ceremony where she also received a proclamation of June 8 as Katy Perry Day at Resorts World Las Vegas
Katy Perry Is Honored in Vegas, Plus Keke Palmer, Jennifer Lopez, Ariana DeBose & Zendaya and More
Chris Evans is seen at "Jimmy Kimmel Live!"
Chris Evans Steps Out in L.A., Plus Melissa McCarthy, Chris Martin & Dakota Johnson and More
Olivia Rodrigo and Jennifer Lopez MTV Movie and TV Awards, Backstage and Audience
Jennifer Lopez Hangs with Olivia Rodrigo at the MTV Movie and TV Awards, Plus Cardi B, Jack Black and More
Olivia Rodrigo and Jennifer Lopez MTV Movie and TV Awards, Backstage and Audience
Jennifer Lopez Hangs with Olivia Rodrigo at the MTV Movie and TV Awards, Plus Cardi B, Jack Black and More
Alex Borstein and Rachel Brosnahan 'Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' Premiere
Alex Borstein & Rachel Brosnahan Get Cheeky in N.Y.C., Plus Lance Bass, Megan Thee Stallion & More
GOLD COAST, AUSTRALIA - JUNE 04: Austin Butler, Olivia DeJonge, Baz Luhrmann and Tom Hanks attend the Australian premiere of ELVIS at Event Cinemas Pacific Fair on June 04, 2022 in Gold Coast, Australia. (Photo by Chris Hyde/Getty Images)
Austin Butler, Tom Hanks and Olivia DeJonge Bring 'Elvis' Down Under, Plus Hailey and Justin Bieber and More