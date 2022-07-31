Former Star Trek star Nichelle Nichols died of natural causes in Silver City, New Mexico, on Sunday

Lynda Carter, George Takei, Kate Mulgrew and Other Stars Honor Nichelle Nichols After Her Death

Hollywood is grieving the loss of industry trailblazer Nichelle Nichols after her death at age 89.

On Sunday, Nichols' son Kyle Johnson posted a statement via Facebook announcing the news of his mother's death.

"Last night, my mother, Nichelle Nichols, succumbed to natural causes and passed away," he wrote in part. "Her light however, like the ancient galaxies now being seen for the first time, will remain for us and future generations to enjoy, learn from, and draw inspiration."

Actress and Original Star Trek cast member Nichelle Nichols films her final performance for "Renegades: Ominara" at Northrop Grumman on March 5, 2021 in Manhattan Beach, California. Credit: Albert L. Ortega/Getty

"Hers was a life well lived and as such a model for us all," he added.

After news of her death was made public, social media was flooded with statements from various public figures who paid tribute to the star, who was most notably known for her role in the 1960s sci-fi series Star Trek.

"Many actors become stars, but few stars can move a nation," Lynda Carter wrote via Twitter. "Nichelle Nichols showed us the extraordinary power of Black women and paved the way for a better future for all women in media. Thank you, Nichelle. We will miss you."

Nichols' former costar George Takei also honored her, tweeting, "I shall have more to say about the trailblazing, incomparable Nichelle Nichols, who shared the bridge with us as Lt. Uhura of the USS Enterprise, and who passed today at age 89."

"For today, my heart is heavy, my eyes shining like the stars you now rest among, my dearest friend," he added.

Kate Mulgrew said, "Nichelle Nichols was The First."

"She was a trailblazer who navigated a very challenging trail with grit, grace, and a gorgeous fire we are not likely to see again," Mulgrew continued. "May she Rest In Peace."

American politician and lawyer Stacey Abrams also paid her tribute to Nichols by posting a picture of herself with the late star.

"One of my most treasured photos - Godspeed to Nichelle Nichols, champion, warrior and tremendous actor," she captioned the image. "Her kindness and bravery lit the path for many. May she forever dwell among the stars. #RIPNichelle #Uhura."

Ashley Nicole Black noted via Twitter that "Nichelle Nichols left behind such a beautiful legacy of what it really means to use the platform you have to make the world a better place."

"I think of her example often and I hope others will too. Rest well, Lt.," she said of the late actress.

Director Adam Nimoy, whose dad Leonard Nimoy was Nichols' Star Trek costar, posted his favorite picture of Leonard and Nichols together via Twitter.

"The importance of Nichelle's legacy cannot be over-emphasized. She was much loved and will be missed," he wrote.

Chuck D also paid his respect to the late icon by tweeting a drawing of Nichols with a caption that referred to her character on Star Trek.

"Before Scotty beamed up , Before Spock threw Vulcan signs, Before Kirk told Sulu take it to Warp Factor 9 …," he shared. "Sis Uhura.. Nichelle Nichols was gonna have that hair tight , skirt right and earrings dangling BEFORE she was dealing with outer space…"