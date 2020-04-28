Stars from One Day At a Time, The Facts of Life and The Love Boat Unite for Coronavirus Relief

Image zoom Mindy Cohn, Jill Whelan and Glenn Scarpelli Leon Bennett/Getty; Amanda Edwards/Getty; Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic

Child stars Mindy Cohn from The Facts of Life, Jill Whelan from The Love Boat and One Day At a Time's Mackenzie Phillips and Glenn Scarpelli are coming together for coronavirus relief efforts.

On Thursday, the actors will make an appearance on Stars in the House — a daily series to support and raise funds for entertainment professionals affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Cohn, Whelan, Phillips and Scarpelli will share childhood memories from their time on TV as well as behind-the-scenes moments. The stars will also answer fans' questions.

Stars in the House founder James Wesley explained in a press release that the upcoming episode will provide fans with 'Comfort TV.'

"Seth and I grew up obsessed with these child stars and their iconic TV classics," Wesley said of his husband and co-founder Seth Rudetsky.

"We know so many other people watched these shows when they were first on... and there is a whole new generation who watches them now! 'Comfort TV' brings such happiness and that's a feeling we need now more than ever," Wesley added.

Image zoom Mindy Cohn in The Facts of Life NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty

Chita Rivera, Kristin Chenoweth, Tina Fey and Annette Bening have also appeared on the web series to help provide joy during such a difficult time. The casts of Melrose Place, Frasier, Glee and Desperate Housewives have reunited for Stars in the House.

Since it' first show on March 16, Stars in the House has raised over $240,150 to benefit The Actors Fund.

Stars in the House airs new episodes daily at 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. ET on YouTube and starsinthehouse.com

More than 6.6 million Americans filed initial claims for unemployment in the week ending March 28, a record-breaking high that brings the total for the last to weeks to about 10 million people, according to the U.S. Department of Labor. The surge is an increase of more than 3,000% since early March, when the figures sat in low 200,000s.

Image zoom The Love Boat cast Walt Disney Television via Getty

The numbers are higher than economists had expected in light of the coronavirus outbreak, which has shut down much of the economy and led to layoffs and furloughs across dozens of industries.

As of Tuesday, there are now at least 987,691 confirmed cases of coronavirus in the United States, the most worldwide.

At least 50,819 people in the U.S. have died from coronavirus-related illness.

