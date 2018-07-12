Chrissy Teigen Trolls John Legend's Emmy Nomination: 'My Spike TV Award Will Probably Be Moved'

Every TV fan out there can stop refreshing their news feeds — the official 2018 Emmy nominations are out!

On Thursday morning, the highly anticipated announcement made for some exciting returns (Welcome back, Game of Thrones), and some equally awaited new developments — like will John Legend become an EGOT (that is, an Emmy-Grammy-Oscar-Tony winner)?

One thing’s for sure: The nominations alone are enough for the stars and their entourage to deservedly sing their praises. Here are some of the best Emmy nominees’ reactions so far:

Chrissy Teigen on husband John Legend’s nomination for outstanding lead actor in a limited series or a movie for his role in Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert: “I AM SO PROUD!”

13 nominations for Jesus Christ Superstar this morning! John got two emmy nominations! If he wins, he will complete his EGOT and my spike tv award will probably be moved. But it’s ok I AM SO PROUD! — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) July 12, 2018

In true Teigen nature, the model and celebrity chef teased her husband Legend over having to move her Spike TV award if he wins an Emmy, which would make him an EGOT. “But it’s ok I AM SO PROUD!” she wrote. The actor seemed pretty pleased himself, tweeting a big thank you to the Television Academy:

Justin Timberlake on wife Jessica Biel’s The Sinner nomination for outstanding lead actress in a limited series or a movie: “Yeeeeaaaahhhhh!”

Andrew Lloyd Webber, executive producer and music composer for Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert: “We poured our hearts and souls into this production.”

1/2 “I am so proud of the cast and creative team behind “Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert". We poured our hearts and souls into this production and we are honored that the Television Academy has recognized the show. — Andrew Lloyd Webber (@OfficialALW) July 12, 2018

Webber — alongside Legend and Tim Rice, a co-executive producer on for the musical — is also en route to receiving an EGOT. “We are honored that the Television Academy has recognized the show,” he tweeted.

Jonathan Van Ness, star of Queer Eye, celebrating his double nomination for the makeover reboot and his web recap Gay of Thrones: “I can’t even.”

Oh my god. I can’t even. Thank you sooo much @funnyordie @netflix I’m so grateful pic.twitter.com/VWz0NbP5tp — Jonathan Van Ness (@jvn) July 12, 2018

In all his flair, Van Ness thanked Netflix and Funny or Die, “Oh my god. I can’t even. Thank you sooo much @funnyordie @netflix I’m so frateful,” he tweeted.

Sterling K. Brown reacting to his outstanding guest actor in a comedy series nomination for his role in Brooklyn Nine-Nine: “We are all so very, very excited and honored to be invited to the party.”

Brown posted a video thanking the Television Academy not only for his personal nomination, but for his “father’s” nomination, Milo Ventimiglia in This Is Us, and the show’s overall praise. “We are all so very, very excited to be invited to the party,” Brown said in the video posted to Twitter.

Yvonne Strahovski on her nomination for outstanding supporting actress in a drama series for her role in The Handmaid’s Tale: “I am thrilled to be standing alongside [everyone who has been recognized].”

In honor of Strahovski’s first-ever Emmy nomination, she thanked the writing team and commended the series’ successful and dramatic storyline in its second season:

“I am so excited for everyone in The Handmaid’s Tale who has been recognized and am thrilled to be standing alongside of them. I’m so grateful to Bruce Miller and the writing team for the extraordinary storyline this season and to the academy voters for the recognition.”

Natasha Rothwell and Larry Wilmore on Issa Rae’s Insecure nomination for outstanding lead actress in a comedy series: “HOLY SH*T!!!!!”

RuPaul Charles on RuPaul Drag Race‘s nomination for outstanding reality competition: “Making RuPaul’s Drag Race is a labor of love”

Following RuPaul Drag Race‘s 12 nominations — the most nominations in the history of the show — Charles released the following statement:

“Making ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ is a labor of love. The fact that members of the Television Academy have recognized that passion by nominating us for 12 Emmy’s is a true honor. It takes a village, people. I want to recognize the hard work and dedication of my partners at VH1 and World of Wonder, our dedicated cast and crew, and most of all, the amazing queens that help us celebrate the heart and soul of drag. Condragulations to our fellow nominees.”

Amy Sedaris on the Outstanding Variety/Sketch Series nomination for her show At Home with Amy Sedaris: “Does this include a cash prize?”

In the first-ever Academy recognition for comedian Sedaris, the actress and creator of the show expressed her excitement and gratitude in a statement.

“I’m honored and so thankful to the Television Academy for thinking of us. A big thank you to truTV and the writers, cast and crew for making our show possible. As this is my first Emmy nomination, I feel compelled to ask, does this include a cash prize? I’m asking for a friend.”

Ryan Murphy, writer and executive producer for The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story, on its nomination for outstanding limited series: “It’s thrilling to see this series attract so much recognition.”

In a press release statement, Murphy thanked the cast and crew for the series’ 18 overall nominations, making note of the current cultural and political climate in the struggle for LGBT rights.

“Of course it’s thrilling to see this series attract so much recognition, and I am forever grateful to Tom Rob Smith for his brilliant take, to my producing partners Nina Jacobson, Brad Simpson and Brad Falchuk for their collaboration and friendship, and to our talented cast who breathed such humanity into these characters. This was a heartbreaking story to tell, made more so by the fact that we continue as a culture to grapple with homophobia and shame and intolerance.”

The entire cast of Queer Eye for its four overall nominations, including outstanding structured reality program: “Don’t mind us as we sit in a bathtub to collect our tears.”

meanwhile at the Fab 5 loft 😍… pic.twitter.com/LZgQgY5IpW — Queer Eye (@QueerEye) July 12, 2018

Bobby Berk, one of the Fab Five, posted a video to the Queer Eye twitter account showing the cast and crew erupt in cheers, clapping, and many hugs following the show’s announced nomination. “That moment your show gets nominated for 4 Emmys!!! What an honor!!!” He later tweeted to his personal account.

Karamo Brown, another member of the team, later tweeted his own celebratory post:

I don’t know who created this photo but we feel Incredible right now! @queereye got FOUR #EmmyNominations so proud of my brothers, scout productions @itv @netflix pic.twitter.com/J1OOAsmEjc — Karamo Brown (@KaramoBrown) July 12, 2018

Tiffany Haddish on her nomination for outstanding guest actress in a comedy series in Saturday Night Live:

OVERJOYED to be nominated for an #Emmy for when I hosted @nbcsnl!! I might even splurge for a new dress for this one!! Thank you everyone for your love and support! #sheready — Tiffany Haddish (@TiffanyHaddish) July 12, 2018

The 70th Primetime Emmy Awards, hosted by Michael Che and Colin Jost, will air live on NBC from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Sept. 17.