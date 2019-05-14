Stars Poke Fun at Constance Wu by Cursing at Their Show Renewals Following Her Tweets About FOTB

A plethora of TV stars are jokingly cursing their show renewals following Constance Wu‘s shocking tweets about Fresh Off the Boat‘s season 6 pickup.

On Friday, Wu, 37, stirred social media into a frenzy when she said she was “upset” that the ABC comedy series had been renewed, writing, “So upset right now that I’m literally crying. Ugh. F—.”

Within the hour, she posted a second tweet: “F—ing hell.” She then fired back at a fan who congratulated her, saying that it wasn’t great news.

The Crazy Rich Asians star has since offered an explanation, but that hasn’t stopped actors and actresses from parodying her initial reaction on Twitter.

“Oh f— goddam hell f— f— d— s—t,” Seth MacFarlane tweeted on Saturday after news broke that his show The Orville got renewed for a third season.

“F—ing hell,” Rahul Kohli wrote over a tweet, which announced iZombie‘s season 5 renewal.

Sam Lerner of The Goldbergs also joined the conversation writing, “Ugh god dammit f— hell. So upset right now.”

Allison Tolman, who stars in the drama Emergence, which was piloted on NBC but will now air on ABC wrote “F— hell! (In a good way!)”

Joel Kim Booster also mocked Wu’s sentiments in response to a trailer for his new NBC series Sunnyside.

“F— hell. We have a trailer! I’m literally crying! We also have a time slot! Thursday nights at 9:30 PM. Ugh. F—. I’m so lucky. Happy Mother’s Day.”

On Saturday, Wu, who has starred in Fresh Off the Boat since 2015, posted a lengthy message to Twitter explaining her reaction.

“These words are my truth. I hope you hear them,” she wrote in the tweet, attaching a screenshot of a longer statement.

“I love FOTB,” the actress began. “I was temporarily upset yesterday not bc I hate the show but bc its renewal meant I had to give up another project that I was really passionate about. So my dismayed social media replies were more about that other project and not about FOTB.“

“But I understand how that could feel interconnected and could get muddled,” she continued. “So here is me unmuddling it with my truth: FOTB is a great show that I’m proud of and that I enjoy. I’ve gotten to fully explore my character and I know her like the back of my hand. So playing Jessica is fun and easy and pleasant. I get to work with a kind and pleasant cast/crew. Which makes it all quite enjoyable — so obviously I don’t dislike doing a show that is fun and easy and pleasant.”

Wu then explained that she was looking for “artistic challenge over comfort and ease.”

“I was disappointed in not being able to do that other project — because that other project would have challenged me as an artist — that other project would have been really hard and not easy or pleasant at all. Sometimes even my closest friends are baffled at how I could value artistic challenge/difficulties over success/happiness. But I do. I know it’s weird,” she said.

Wu also admitted that she understood her Friday comments were “insensitive.”

“I do regret that and it wasn’t nice and I am sorry for that. I know it’s a huge privilege that I even HAVE options — options that FOTB has afforded me. But if one does have privilege, they ought to use that privilege as best they can. For me — that means pushing myself artistically,” she explained.

“People ‘assumed’ that that meant I don’t love and enjoy FOTB. But I do love and enjoy it. I hope you believe me,” she added.

Wu’s statement came just after she told her followers that her angry tweets about the show came “on the heels of a rough day.”

“Todays tweets were on the heels of rough day&were ill timed w/the news of the show,” she tweeted on Friday. “Plz know, Im so grateful for FOTB renewal. I love the cast&crew. Im proud to be a part of it.”

“For all the fans support, thank u & for all who support my casual use of the word f— thank u too,” she added, making reference to her explicit use of language in the tweets.

On the show, Wu plays protective mom Jessica Huang — the first network sitcom about an Asian-American family to air in 20 years.

“Set in the ’90s, hip-hop loving teenager Eddie Huang (Hudson Yang) and his family have lived in Orlando for a few years now and are assimilating nicely into the suburban American lifestyle. Cultural differences still present everyday challenges, but close friends, neighbors and business partners are there to help them navigate the complexities of raising a family of future Millennials,” states the description on the show’s website.