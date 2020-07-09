Demi Lovato,Glee Stars Ask Fans to Pray for Missing Naya Rivera: 'Don't Cut This Life Short'

"Please pray for Naya Rivera to be found safe and sound," wrote Demi Lovato, who played Rivera's love interest on Glee

Naya Rivera's friends and costars are calling for prayers after the star disappeared during a trip to a California lake.

The Glee alum, 33, was reported missing on Wednesday after an outing to Lake Piru in Ventura County, California. Rivera and her 4-year-old son, Josey Dorsey, rented a pontoon boat and were swimming in the water.

When the boat became overdue for return after its three-hour rental, staff at the lake found it at the north side of the water with her sleeping son aboard, but not Rivera.

Reacting to news of the missing person case, several of Rivera's Glee costars asked fans for prayers that she's found soon. Heather Morris, who worked closely with Rivera on the musical comedy series, wrote on her Instagram Story: "We need all the prayers we can get to bring our Naya back home to us. We need your love and light 🙏🙏"

Harry Shum Jr., who played Mike Chang on the show, tweeted simply "Praying," as Iqbal Theba, aka Principal Figgins, wrote on Twitter, "Oh God... mercy... please..." while sharing a report of Rivera's disappearance.

Demi Lovato — who guest starred as a love interest for Rivera's Santana Lopez on Glee — wrote on her Instagram Story, "Please pray for @nayarivera to be found safe and sound," alongside a photo of a lit candle.

Victoria Justice tweeted, "Praying for Naya 🙏🙏🙏," as Glee actress Vanessa Lengies wrote, "I love her. I love you. Holding you tight. 🙏"

Jersey Shore star Snooki also chimed in on Thursday morning, writing on Twitter, "Waking up to Naya Rivera missing is an absolute tragedy. Praying for her safety. So absolutely heartbreaking thinking of her 4 year old. #FindNaya."

Jackée Harry shared a throwback clip of herself sharing the screen with Rivera on The Royal Family in the early '90s. "Prayers up for the lovely Naya Rivera. 🙏🙏," wrote Harry on Twitter. "We starred alongside one another in her first very television series, The Royal Family, and I’ve watched her career blossom ever since. Please God, don’t cut this life short."

Rivera's ex-fiancé Big Sean also liked a number of tweets calling for her to be found safe. The pair began dating in April 2013, becoming engaged that October. In April 2014, however, the rapper broke off the engagement, saying at the time that it was a "difficult decision."

A search-and-rescue operation was undertaken at the lake, but she was not found, according to Fillmore Police Department. Authorities suspended the search for the night, but plan to resume on Thursday morning.

"The missing person at Lake Puru has been identified as Naya Rivera, 33, of Los Angeles," the Ventura County Sheriff's Department tweeted at 10:39 pm PST. "SAR operation will continue at first light."

According to KNBC, Josey was wearing his lifejacket when he was found asleep on the boat. An adult lifejacket, believed to be the one provided to Rivera, was still on the boat. "This is considered to be a horrible accident," a Ventura County Sheriff's Department spokesperson told the outlet, adding that no foul play was suspected.