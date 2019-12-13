See Luke Wilson, Joel McHale and Brec Bassinger in the First Trailer for DC Universe's Stargirl

A new superhero is coming to The CW.

This week, the station dropped the first teaser trailer for their upcoming DC Universe series Stargirl, which sees teenager Courtney Whitmore (played by Brec Bassinger) come into contact with a magical staff and learn some related family secrets along the way.

First, viewers are treated to a flashback scene of Joel McHale‘s Sylvester Pemberton/Starman and his sidekick Pat Dugan/S.T.R.I.P.E. (Luke Wilson), where it seems Starman has reached the end of his days after a battle.

The trailer then chronicles Courtney’s difficult move from Los Angeles to Nebraska with her mom and stepfather — who just so happens to be Dugan, seemingly retired from a life of crime fighting.

Soon, Courtney discovers an energy-laden “Cosmic Staff” stored away in the family’s new home. It’s a weapon Dugan describes to his stepdaughter as “extremely temperamental” and something that’s “not supposed to work for anyone except Starman.”

It lights up when Courtney touches it, though, and soon she’s costumed up and fighting off an assailant from the top of a car in the parking lot of her new high school.

“The staff chose me, and I choose you,” Courtney tells Dugan in a subsequent scene.

“I never thought there’d be another Starman,” Dugan says, before Courtney corrects him: “Stargirl.”

Stargirl Courtesy of Warner Bros.

McHale, 48, chatted with People Now over the summer about his involvement in the series, revealing his acceptance of the network’s offer was a no-brainer once he realized he would “get to be in a superhero suit” and “fly around.”

“I was like, ‘I’ll see ya in Atlanta,’ where they shoot everything. I was just very excited to be a part,” McHale said. “Starman is a really old superhero from the ’40s, but Stargirl is a brand-new superhero. It’s a whole other universe.”

“All my scenes are with Luke Wilson, and he’s … he’s a hack, is what he is. He can’t act,” the star joked, adding more seriously of Wilson, 48, “He’s super cute and a very good actor.”

Stargirl, created by Geoff Johns and executive produced by Johns, Greg Berlanti and Sarah Schechter, premieres on The CW in 2020.