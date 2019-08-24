Pedro Pascal Suits Up as The Mandalorian in the Official Trailer for the Upcoming Star Wars Series

Image zoom Jon Favreau/Instagram

It’s the wild, wild west of a galaxy far, far away.

The first official trailer for the highly anticipated Star Wars series The Mandalorian was released at Disney’s D23 Expo in Anaheim, California on Friday, giving fans a closer look at the newest galactic adventure.

Executive producer Jon Favreau introduced the trailer for the series, which stars Game of Thrones alum Pedro Pascal and was one of the first projects Disney announced for its upcoming streaming service Disney+.

“We were able to put together a production that stands up side-by-side with all the features,” Favreau, 52, said from the D23 stage Friday, per Entertainment Weekly. Favreau promised fans in the room a story from an unexplored corner of the Star Wars galaxy: “It’s a whole new Star Wars in a whole new timeframe that hasn’t been covered except in the Extended Universe.”

The story takes place after the fall of the Empire, but before the emergence of the First Order, and follows a bounty hunter on his adventures (think Jango and Boba Fett).

“The Empire is gone, and then chaos reigns,” the Lion King director added, teasing a “dangerous world” for all.

“There’s no central government in the galaxy … The gunfighters are roaming and people are fighting for their own safety and to try to build safe communities, but still, it’s a dangerous world.”

While the trailer doesn’t reveal much else in the way of the show’s plot, it certainly promises plenty of action, and this morsel: “Bounting hunting is a complicated profession.”

No kidding.

The clip also teases the chaos Favreau mentioned, with images of Stormtrooper helmets on spikes and mysterious new characters.

Pascal and Favreau previously shared some details about the upcoming series back in April at the Star Wars Celebration in Chicago.

At the time, a new image was released of The Mandalorian holding a blaster and standing around a corner. “He’s a gunfighter, and a bounty hunter,” Favreau told the crowd.

“The Mandalorian is a mysterious, lone gunfighter in the outer reaches of the galaxy,” Pascal added. “Some might say he has questionable moral character, in line with some of our best Westerns, and some good samurai [films].”

“And he’s a badass,” the Narcos star added.

The series also stars Gina Carano, Carl Weathers, Werner Herzog, Nick Nolte, Giancarlo Esposito and more.

It was a busy news day for Star Wars fans, as Disney also revealed at the expo in Anaheim that Ewan McGregor will be reprising his role as Obi-Wan Kenobi for another spin-off series coming to Disney+, which launches this fall.

The Mandalorian is set to premiere on November 12 on Disney+.