'Squid Game' 's Lee Jung-jae, Jodie Turner-Smith and More Join Upcoming 'Star Wars' Series 'The Acolyte'

Amandla Stenberg will headline the upcoming Star Wars mystery-thriller, which also stars The Good Place's Manny Jacinto, Russian Doll's Charlie Barnett, Logan's Dafne Keen and more

By
Published on November 7, 2022 11:08 AM
(L-R): Amandla Stenberg, Lee Jung-jae and Director Leslye Headland on the set of Lucasfilm's THE ACOLYTE, exclusively on Disney+
Photo: Lucasfilm/Disney+

Disney+'s latest Star Wars series will bring an impressive cast list to the streamer.

The Acolyte — the upcoming Star Wars series from Lucasfilm — announced a handful of new cast members, many of whom you've probably seen in other TV favorites.

In a release, Disney+ confirmed Lee Jung-jae (Squid Game), Manny Jacinto (Nine Perfect Strangers), Dafne Keen (Logan), Jodie Turner-Smith (Queen & Slim), Rebecca Henderson (Inventing Anna), Charlie Barnett (Russian Doll), Dean-Charles Chapman (1917) and Carrie-Anne Moss (The Matrix) are all joining the franchise.

Keen shared the cast announcement by Star Wars on her Instagram Story Monday morning with the caption "Big Love."

News of the new additions comes after it was announced Amandla Stenberg (The Hate U Give) would star in the series.

The Acolyte is expected to film in 2023 — and there's no formal release date for the series. While Disney+ has also kept the plot mainly under wraps, they teased the series will be a "mystery-thriller" focused on "a galaxy of shadowy secrets and emerging dark-side powers in the final days of the High Republic era."

The release added that "A former Padawan reunites with her Jedi Master to investigate a series of crimes, but the forces they confront are more sinister than they ever anticipated."

The show's plot is set a full century before the original Star Wars trilogy (known as the Skywalker Saga).

The highly anticipated Star Wars installment is just one of many Star Wars spin-offs that have been brought to life by Disney+. The platform started with the widely praised series The Mandalorian. In 2022, they brought two additional series to life: Diego Luna-led Andor and Obi-Wan Kenobi starring Ewan McGregor and Hayden Christensen.

Disney+ is gearing up to premiere season 3 of The Mandalorian in 2023.

