The Simpsons Will Visit a Galaxy Far Far Away in Star Wars Crossover Short Film on Disney+

Disney+ is celebrating May the 4th and their new animated series Star Wars: The Bad Batch in epic fashion.

The streaming platform is marking the unofficial Star Wars Day with the release of the spinoff and several other Star Wars-themed cinematic experiences, including a crossover with The Simpsons.

Entitled The Force Awakens From Its Nap, the short follows baby Maggie Simpson in a battle against the Dark Side, complete with familiar faces from both The Simpsons and Star Wars.

The plot summary reads: "In a daycare far, far away… but still in Springfield, Maggie is on an epic quest for her stolen pacifier. Her adventure brings her face-to-face with young Padawans, Sith Lords, familiar droids, Rebel scum, and an ultimate battle against the Dark Side, in this original short celebrating the Star Wars galaxy."

The promotional short film will be the first of several from The Simpsons to premiere throughout the year, paying tribute to a few other Disney-owned brands and titles.

Along with the short, Star Wars: The Bad Batch premieres May 4 on Disney+. The series follows the experimental clones of the Bad Batch, as they navigate the rapid changing galaxy in the aftermath of the Clone War. With their unique individual abilities, they take on daring mercenary missions, while attempting to find their new purpose.

Fans can also enjoy some virtual experiences like Star Wars Biomes, which offers fly-over tours of some of the franchise's intergalactic locations, including Hoth, Tatooine and Sorgan. They can explore the Millennium Falcon and an Imperial Star Destroyer with Star Wars Vehicle Flythroughs.

For a more tangible experience, Disney+ and Lucasfilm have commissioned Star Wars fans from all over the world to create illustrations inspired by the franchise, available on Amazon. The artists' work will also take over the streaming platform for a limited time.