Diego Luna's Star Wars Series Andor Officially Has a Disney+ Release Date

The upcoming series is a prequel to the 2016 standalone film Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

Star Wars fans can officially get excited for Andor — the space saga's official account announced on Thursday that the upcoming series will premiere on the Disney+ streaming platform on Aug. 31.

The series, billed as a prequel story to the standalone 2016 feature film Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, stars Diego Luna, who is reprising his role of Cassian Andor from that movie.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Joining Luna in the series is Anton Valensi, along with Fiona Shaw and Stellan Skarsgård.

The series will follow Luna's Captain Andor, an Alliance Intelligence officer, as he embarks on adventures during the formative years of the Rebellion.

Rogue One, which also starred Felicity Jones, was itself a prequel, recounting the events leading up to the opening of 1977's original Star Wars: Episode IV – A New Hope.

The Star Wars account also included a dramatic teaser trailer for the series in its Twitter announcement.

Other recent big news to come out of the Star Wars universe was another trailer for another highly anticipated series — Obi-Wan Kenobi — which was released on Star Wars Day: May the 4th.

The first official trailer for the Disney+ show showed much more of Ewan McGregor, who is reprising the titular role of the legendary Jedi after 17 years. A teaser for Obi-Wan Kenobi was previously released in early March.

In the dramatic clip, viewers got a glimpse at the Empire's hunt for the last remaining individuals practicing the Force. Obi-Wan is among those being hunted.

"They're coming," Obi-Wan warns. "Stay hidden or we will not survive."

RELATED VIDEO: Mark Hamill Calls Out Aaron Rodgers for Wearing Star Wars Shirt amid Backlash: 'Of All the Sweatshirts'

The trailer also provides a glimpse at the evil Sith Lord Darth Vader, played by Hayden Christensen, who is also reprising his role after 17 years. At one point, someone warns Obi-Wan that he "can't escape him."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

McGregor, 51, and Christensen, 41, last portrayed these characters in 2005's Star Wars: Episode III – Revenge of the Sith. The new series will take place 10 years after Revenge of the Sith.