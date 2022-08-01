The first three episodes of Andor will debut Sept. 21 on Disney+

See Cassian Andor Prepare for War with the Empire in Trailer for Star Wars Prequel Andor

The empire may not be as strong as they believe.

A group of rebels prepares to take down the tyrannical government in the new trailer for the latest Star Wars' prequel Andor. The Disney+ series will follow the journey of Cassian Andor (Diego Luna), a man tasked with breaking into the Empire to hurt the government from the inside — all in the name of justice.

Taking place before the events of 2016 film Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, the galaxy is in turmoil as violence and discomfort spans across planets. The Empire is at the helm, but a rumble begins throughout the citizens who simply won't stand for their oppression any longer.

"To steal from the Empire, you just walk in like you belong," Cassian says in the trailer. "They're so proud of themselves. They're so fat and satisfied. They can't imagine that someone like me would ever get inside their house."

Conflict — and a reason to push back — comes to the forefront in Cassian's conversation with Luthen (Stellan Skarsgård).

"Cassian Andor, the Empire is choking us so slowly, we're starting not to notice," says Luthen. "What I'm asking is this — wouldn't you rather give it all to something real?"

Luthen makes a plan to round up "all the heroes I can get" as scenes of pending battle play.

The Empire prepares to strike back, as the world inside and outside the Empire steps into war — in a fight for what the future of the galaxy holds.

The trailer offers a few glimpses into what other characters are doing as their involvement in the mission grows. Some question if the all-passionate Luthen has lost his mind, while others make silent moves.

"As long as everyone thinks I'm an irritation, there's a good chance they'll miss what I'm really doing," says Mon Mothma (Genevieve O'Reilly).

Kleya (Adria Arjona) chimes in, "This is what revolution looks like."

