Rosario Dawson Reprises 'Star Wars' Role as 'Ahsoka' — Watch the Trailer!

"Something's coming…" and it's Star Wars' Disney+ latest series Ahsoka.

During Friday's Star Wars Celebration in London, the first teaser trailer for the widely anticipated fantasy series premiered — giving a glimpse into the plot and characters of the new show.

Rosario Dawson is back in the shoes of Ahsoka Tano after previous appearances as the character on The Mandalorian and Book of Boba Fett. This time, she's front and center — and warning those around her of a dark threat she can "sense" is on its way to wreak havoc.

"I started hearing whispers," she says, "about Thrawn's return as heir to the empire."

Later she adds, "The Jedi fell a long time ago. There aren't many left."

That doesn't mean Ahsoka can't fill the shoes. She's touted as a "warrior, outcast, rebel," and "Jedi" — despite the collective falling in Star Wars sagas past.

This time, Ahsoka is on a mission to find Ezra Bridger, who was lost in distant space during a previous battle. There's danger along the way, as she'll be forced to battle her way to the lost rebel. The Empire is still intact enough to trail Ahsoka through the galaxy on her quest to bring her friend home.

Ahsoka won't be alone, as Sabine (Natasha Liu Bordizzo) will be beside her on the journey. We know Darth Vader will play a role, too, as Hayden Christensen has signed on to reprise the legendary role in Ahsoka.

Chronologically, though, in the time of Ahsoka, Darth Vader is believed to be dead. The series takes place five years after the events of 1983's Star Wars: Episode VI – Return of the Jedi.

Alongside the trailer, Disney+ released the key art of Ahsoka — as well as confirmed the limited series will premiere sometime in August.

