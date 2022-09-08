'Star Trek: Picard' Blasts Off Finale Season with 'Next Generation' Nostalgia-Pack Trailer

It's time for one final ride with the crew of Star Trek: The Next Generation as the first trailer for the third and final season of Star Trek: Picard arrived Thursday with a lot of familiar faces — and just in time for Star Trek Day!

In addition to star Patrick Stewart, the final 10-episode season of Picard reunites TNG alums LeVar Burton, Michael Dorn, Jonathan Frakes, Gates McFadden, Marina Sirtis and Brent Spiner. It's a good bet Wil Wheaton will also make another appearance after a cameo in season 2. Fan-favorite Picard stars Jeri Ryan and Michelle Hurd are also back in the action.

Joe Pugliese/Paramount+

Frakes and Sirtis previously appeared in season 1 of Picard, reprising their TNG roles. Frakes has also directed a few episodes of the series. Spiner also already appeared previously in Picard as Data, Altan Inigo Soong and Dr. Adam Soong.

The initial preview did not give much away as far as the plot for the final season, other than there is a threat so severe that the TNG command crew must reunite with the help of the Picard heroes Ryan and Hurd in order to stop it.

The series is produced by CBS Studios in association with Secret Hideout and Roddenberry Entertainment. For season three, Alex Kurtzman, Akiva Goldsman, Terry Matalas, Patrick Stewart, Heather Kadin, Aaron Baiers, Rod Roddenberry, Trevor Roth, Doug Aarniokoski and Dylan Massin serve as executive producers. Matalas serves as showrunner for season 3.

Joe Pugliese/Paramount+.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human-interest stories.

The third and final season of the Star Trek series will premiere Feb. 16, 2023, on Paramount+.