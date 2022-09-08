'Star Trek: Picard' Blasts Off Finale Season with 'Next Generation' Nostalgia-Pack Trailer

The third and final season of the Star Trek series will premiere Feb. 16, 2023, on Paramount+

By
Published on September 8, 2022 03:45 PM

It's time for one final ride with the crew of Star Trek: The Next Generation as the first trailer for the third and final season of Star Trek: Picard arrived Thursday with a lot of familiar faces — and just in time for Star Trek Day!

In addition to star Patrick Stewart, the final 10-episode season of Picard reunites TNG alums LeVar Burton, Michael Dorn, Jonathan Frakes, Gates McFadden, Marina Sirtis and Brent Spiner. It's a good bet Wil Wheaton will also make another appearance after a cameo in season 2. Fan-favorite Picard stars Jeri Ryan and Michelle Hurd are also back in the action.

Jonathan Frakes as William Riker of the Paramount+ original series
Joe Pugliese/Paramount+

Frakes and Sirtis previously appeared in season 1 of Picard, reprising their TNG roles. Frakes has also directed a few episodes of the series. Spiner also already appeared previously in Picard as Data, Altan Inigo Soong and Dr. Adam Soong.

The initial preview did not give much away as far as the plot for the final season, other than there is a threat so severe that the TNG command crew must reunite with the help of the Picard heroes Ryan and Hurd in order to stop it.

The series is produced by CBS Studios in association with Secret Hideout and Roddenberry Entertainment. For season three, Alex Kurtzman, Akiva Goldsman, Terry Matalas, Patrick Stewart, Heather Kadin, Aaron Baiers, Rod Roddenberry, Trevor Roth, Doug Aarniokoski and Dylan Massin serve as executive producers. Matalas serves as showrunner for season 3.

Gates McFadden as Dr. Beverly Crusher of the Paramount+ original series
Joe Pugliese/Paramount+.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human-interest stories.

The third and final season of the Star Trek series will premiere Feb. 16, 2023, on Paramount+.

Related Articles
Star Trek: Picard Season 2 Patrick Stewart, Jeri Ryan
Star Trek: Picard Drops Time Traveling Season 2 Trailer on 'Star Trek' Day
Star Trek: The Next Generation , Whoopi Goldberg, Patrick Stewart
Whoopi Goldberg Accepts Patrick Stewart's Offer to Reprise Her 'Star Trek' Role in 'Picard'
H.E.R.
H.E.R. Performs at Billboard's Women in Music Awards, Plus Zoë Kravitz, Olivia Rodrigo and More
Catching up with my favorite Mad Men
The Most Nostalgia-Inducing Cast Reunions Through the Years
Ben Affleck Jennifer Lopez
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez Walk Hand-in-Hand in L.A., Plus Simon Cowell, Terry Crews and More
Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds were spotted arm-in-arm while taking stroll in New York City
Blake Lively & Ryan Reynolds Have a Rare Day Out, Plus Aubrey Plaza, Julia Roberts & Sean Penn and More
Christine Baranski as Diane Lockhart in The Goodfight episode 2, Season 6 streaming on Paramount+, 2022.
'The Good Fight' Season 6 Trailer Takes On 'Roe v. Wade' Reversal Fallout — and Diane Lockhart on Drugs
Simu Liu and Sandra Oh attend 19th Annual Asian American Awards, Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 11 Dec 2021
Simu Liu and Sandra Oh Share a Hug on the Red Carpet in L.A., Plus Chrissy Teigen, John Legend, SZA and More
Heidi Klum and Tim Gunn attend the Amazon Studios 2020 Winter TCA Press Tour at Langham Hotel on January 14, 2020 in Pasadena, California
Heidi Klum & Tim Gunn Reunite in California, Plus Lizzo, the 'Bad Boys for Life' Premiere & More
Lili Reinhart attends Covergirl Clean Fresh Launch Party on January 16, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Stefanie Keenan/Getty
Lili Reinhart Celebrates Her New CoverGirl Gig in L.A., Plus Bruce Willis, Mom-to-Be America Ferrera & More
Mariah Carey and Bryan Tanaka attend the Netflix Premiere for Tyler Perry's "A Fall From Grace" at Metrograph on January 13, 2020 in New York City
Mariah Carey & Bryan Tanaka Have a Date in N.Y.C., Plus Taron Egerton, Allison Janney & Viola Davis and More
RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 7 Season Finale First Look: Which Winner Will Reign Supreme?
'RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 7' Season Finale First Look: Which Winner Will Reign Supreme?
Hilary Duff Instagram
Celebrities and Politicians Getting the COVID-19 Vaccine: See the Photos
Carol Burnett
Carol Burnett Nabs Guest Role on 'Better Call Saul' 's Final Season: 'I'm Thrilled'
Westworld | Season 4 Official Teaser
Evan Rachel Wood Returns in 'Westworld' Season 4 Teaser Trailer as HBO Reveals Summer Premiere Date
DAVID DAWSON, EMMA CORRIN, and HARRY STYLES star in MY POLICEMAN Photo: Parisa Taghizadeh © AMAZON CONTENT SERVICES LLC
See Harry Styles as a Man Forced to Hide His Sexuality in 1950s Britain in 'My Policeman' Teaser