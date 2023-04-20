'Star Trek: Picard' Series Finale Takes Flight with Proper 'TNG' Sendoff: How the Reunion Concluded

Warning: This post contains spoilers for the season 3 finale episode of Star Trek: Picard.

Star Trek fans were treated to one final adventure with The Next Generation crew in their iconic ship from the popular '80s-'90s TV series in the finale of Picard.

In Thursday's finale episode astutely titled "The Last Generation," the crew of the rebuilt Enterprise-D took on the Borg one final time (maybe?) to save the day — and humanity.

The third and final season of the Paramount+ series reunited TNG stars Patrick Stewart, Jonathan Frakes, Gates McFadden, LeVar Burton, Brent Spiner, Michael Dorn and Marina Sirtis for one last, grandiose adventure.

The finale also featured some wonderful Trek Easter eggs, including The Original Series star Walter Koenig voicing his character's son, Federation president Anton Chekov.

Trae Patton/Paramount+

Essentially, Jean-Luc Picard (Stewart) discovered this season he had a son, Jack (Ed Speleers), whose mother was Dr. Beverly Crusher (McFadden). Jack heard Borg voices in his head due to Jean-Luc's passed down Borg-altered DNA from being assimilated in TNG.

In an attempt to once again rule humanity, what was left of the Borg and their Queen (voice by OG queen Alice Krige from the film First Contact) used a combo of Picard DNA and Jack as a conduit to control the younger members of Starfleet in order to concur Earth.

Needless to say, only the TNG crew, along with the help of Picard series stars Jeri Ryan and Michelle Hurd, could save the day. And they did just that, by stopping the Borg moments before Earth was enslaved, thereby rescuing Jack and killing the Queen.

Each TNG character got to showcase their abilities and shine, the most rewarding of which for many fans was Geordi La Forge (Burton) taking the Enterprise captain's chair while Jean-Luc, Capt. Riker (Frakes) and Worf (Dorn) were aboard the Borg Cube to save Jack and stop the global assimilation.

Sarah Coulter/Paramount+

The series concluded with Seven of Nine (Ryan) being named captain of a rechristened USS Enterprise-G, with Raffi (Hurd) as her first officer and Jack, named special councilor to the captain.

Before the credits rolled, the TNG crew gathered for one final drink — and a game of poker, which TNG fans will recall is exactly how that series concluded in May 1994.

In a mid-credits scene, Q (John de Lancie) returns to inform Jack that Jean-Luc's trial for humanity was indeed over — but his was just beginning, leading to fan speculation a new Star Trek series is in the works.

This season, and more specifically the finale, was fulfilling for many Star Trek fans (who shared their approval on social media resulting in the show's trending) as it was a proper sendoff for the TNG crew 20 years after the film Star Trek: Nemesis bombed at the box office, resulting in an unceremonious end to the TNG franchise.

Picard star Stewart told PEOPLE at the beginning of this season that the entire cast was disappointed with Nemesis, so having another bite at the TNG apple was a cherished opportunity.

Star Trek: Picard season 3 can be streamed in full on Paramount+.