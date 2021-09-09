Star Trek: Picard Drops Time Traveling Season 2 Trailer on Star Trek Day

The first glimpse at Star Trek: Picard season 2 has arrived!

The trailer for the newest installment of the Paramount+ series dropped Wednesday on Star Trek Day, giving fans a look at what's in store for Picard (Patrick Stewart) this season.

"I first saw you as a man who chose the stars. But after all this time, I've come to wonder. Have you been seeking, or running?" a voice says at the start of the trailer, which shows Picard back at his family vineyard in France.

Whatever peace he finds there is immediately disrupted by the arrival of Q (John de Lancie) , who tells him, "Do you recall what I said, Jean-Luc, when last we parted ways? The trial never ends."

Just as Picard is protesting that he's "way too old" for Q's "bulls---", Q snaps his fingers and seemingly transports Picard through time.

"Q went back in time and turned our world into a totalitarian nightmare," Picard realizes.

In his new reality, the world is in chaos, and it's up to Picard and his friends to restore the timeline.

"The only way to heal our future is to go back and repair the past," Picard tells Agnes Jurati (Alison Pill), Elnor (Evan Evagora), Raffi (Michelle Hurd), Chris Rios (Santiago Cabrera) and Seven of Nine (Jeri Ryan).

Their time traveling comes with a catch, though — Picard and his crew have a small window of time to fix the world before it's too late.

"We have three days before the future is changed irrevocably," Picard says.

But he has a sliver of hope, despite the dire circumstances. "Even in the darkest of circumstances, there is a light," he adds.

This year's Star Trek Day also brought confirmation of more Star Trek: Picard to come: the series has been officially renewed for season 3.