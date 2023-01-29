'Star Trek: Picard' Drops Intense Trailer Packed with Familiar 'TNG' Faces for Final Season of Series

The first full trailer has arrived for Star Trek: Picard — and it's clear the new season of the popular Paramount+ series will boldly go where it has not gone before.

The third and final season of Picard reunites the iconic crew of the USS Enterprise from The Next Generation for one last adventure, and it's clearly going to be intense.

The first full look at the series premiered Sunday during the AFC Championship Game and instantly set social media ablaze as fans reacted to the nostalgia overload for the upcoming 10-episode-long season, which drops Feb. 16 on Paramount+. Along with the trailer, it was announced that Ed Speleers and Todd Stashwick have joined the season 3 cast.

The finale season of Picard features Patrick Stewart reprising his iconic titular role as Jean-Luc Picard, as well as TNG greats LeVar Burton, Michael Dorn, Jonathan Frakes, Gates McFadden, Marina Sirtis, Brent Spiner, Jeri Ryan and Michelle Hurd. And, as fans know, it's a good bet some other familiar faces will likely make a surprise appearance.

Joe Pugliese/Paramount+

"In the epic, thrilling conclusion of Star Trek: Picard, a desperate message from a long-lost friend draws Starfleet legend Admiral Jean-Luc Picard into the most daring mission of his life, forcing him to recruit allies spanning generations old and new. This final adventure sets him on a collision course with the legacy of his past and explosive, new revelations that will alter the fate of the Federation forever," reads the season synopsis.

The sci-fi series is produced by CBS Studios in association with Secret Hideout and Roddenberry Entertainment.

For the finale season, Alex Kurtzman, Akiva Goldsman, Terry Matalas, Stewart, Heather Kadin, Aaron Baiers, Rod Roddenberry, Trevor Roth, Doug Aarniokoski and Dylan Massin serve as executive producers, according to Paramount. Terry Matalas serves as showrunner for season 3.

Picard season 3 premieres on Feb. 16 exclusively on Paramount+.