Succession Star Sarah Snook Quietly Married Her 'Best Mate' During COVID Lockdown: 'I Proposed'

Surprise! Succession star Sarah Snook is married.

In a new interview with Vogue Australia, Snook, 33, revealed that she quietly married her close friend, comedian Dave Lawson, in February after the two were locked down together at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"At the beginning of the pandemic last year, I got locked down in Melbourne with one of my best mates and we fell in love," she said in the cover story for the magazine's November issue.

Snook said that she and Lawson, 43, had been friends for years before striking up a romance, explaining, "We've been friends since 2014, lived together, traveled together, always excited to see each other, but totally platonic."

She added, "We've just never been single at the same time."

But once the two became romantically involved, it didn't take Snook long to realize that their relationship was something special. The actress said she proposed to Lawson on Halloween last year.

"I proposed and we got married in February in my backyard," she said.

She and Lawson had an intimate wedding ceremony in Brooklyn last winter, which included Succession's Ash Zukerman, who acted as witness.

Snook went unconventional for her wedding day look, wearing a vintage velvet Chloé coat and a pair of Blundstone boots for the special occasion.

"We had matching Blunnies," Snook told Vogue, referring to the couple's footwear choice the day of their wedding.

Snook stars as Shiv Roy in Succession, the hit HBO series about a wealthy family who owns one of the largest media conglomerates in the country. After a long-awaited return, the third season of the show premiered Sunday night.

Speaking of her Succession character, Snook told Vogue, "It's been an interesting one to see break through."

"I always feel like I've played by choice and good fortune, interesting, complex, strong and a good diversity of women, in terms of their characters. They often have a strength and they're not pushovers, but there's usually been a redeeming softness that they're protecting," she continued. "And Shiv has that as well, but her defense of that softness is so different from who I am as a person."

Snook said her own life is very different from the one she portrays onscreen, explaining that she has "no idea what it is like to be a billionaire, other than through research."

Snook added that nowadays, she's spending her time relaxing with her husband.