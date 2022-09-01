Star Jones Shuts Down Possibility of Returning to 'The View' Full Time: 'One Does Not Go Back'

For Star Jones, The View is in her rearview.

"Oh, no. I mean, I've done it," the new Divorce Court judge, 60, exclusively tells PEOPLE when asked about returning as co-host on the long-running daytime talk show.

"I've come back many times to guest with them. I love the ladies," she explains, "but they're doing their show and one does not go back. One moves forward."

"I had a wonderful, crazy over-the-top experience," she adds.

Jones was an original co-host on The View when it premiered in 1997. Barbara Walters, Meredith Vieira, Debbie Matenopoulos and Joy Behar were also a part of the panel.

In 2006, Jones left the series after nine seasons but has since made multiple guest appearances.

Behar, Whoopi Goldberg, Sunny Hostin, Sara Haines, Alyssa Farah Griffin and Ana Navarro make up the current panel. "It's a great cast right now," says Jones.

Season 1 of The View. Steve Fenn/ABC

Even though her days as a full-time cast member are over, Jones still keeps up with her former colleagues. She reveals the crew recently got together to celebrate the show's milestone 25th anniversary.

"We just celebrated our 25th anniversary. I was with my girls, Meredith, and Joy and Debbie — who, by the way, I continue to have a long-standing relationship, in case people haven't been able to figure that out," she shares. "Every time we get together, people go, 'Oh, my God. It's just like y'all talked yesterday.' Well, that's because we talk all the time."

"We went to our favorite restaurant in New York. We went to Avra. And it was hilarious to watch all the people around us try to eavesdrop on our conversation, because, of course, you want to be a fly on the wall when it's the four of us because we were trash-talking," she continues. "It was hilarious. We had so much fun. We really did. And I was glad to see them."

Courtesy Divorce Court

Jones says her former cast mates have also been "very supportive" of her next venture, where she is taking the judge stand on Divorce Court. This series will allow her to tap into her legal expertise as well as her background in television.

"I spent six years in a Brooklyn courtroom as a homicide prosecutor and assistant district attorney. And then since the beginning of my TV career, it's really been my mission to serve as a voice for the voiceless," she explains. "I realized after more than 30 consecutive years on television in some capacity, it still felt like it's something I wanted to do."

Jones had also been "a fan" of the popular series before coming on board.

"It's TV's longest-running court show," she continues. "So the thought that they thought I would come in and follow in the footsteps of three phenomenal women — Judge Maybelline and Judge Lynn and then Judge Faith — I was so incredibly honored. And I still am."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Divorce Court airs weekdays (check local listings).