Star Jones on the 'Hilarious' Moment She Got Hit On in 'Divorce Court' : 'First Time in 24 Seasons'

Star Jones also tells PEOPLE that some litigants have been "shocked" to see her on the judge's stand

By
Dory Jackson
Dory Jackson

Published on August 24, 2022 04:10 PM
Star Jones - Divorce Court
Photo: Courtesy Divorce Court

There's almost nothing Star Jones hasn't witnessed in her courtroom.

Jones made her big return to the court television world this week as Divorce Court's newest judge — a role that allows her to blend her legal expertise with her background in television.

"I spent six years in a Brooklyn courtroom as a homicide prosecutor and assistant district attorney. And then since the beginning of my TV career, it's really been my mission to serve as a voice for the voiceless," the former co-host of The View exclusively tells PEOPLE. "I realized after more than 30 consecutive years on television in some capacity, it still felt like it's something I wanted to do."

"I was a fan of Divorce Court. It's TV's longest-running court show," she continues. "So the thought that they thought I would come in and follow in the footsteps of three phenomenal women, Judge Maybelline, and Judge Lynn, and then Judge Faith, I was so incredibly honored. And I still am."

Jones adds, "I pinch myself because anybody who has seen any of the episodes, they go, you know what she was born to do this. This is actually who I am. And I'm enjoying every minute of it."

Through her experience working on the series, Jones has practically seen it all — including one major moment that has never happened in the history of the show.

"I had a litigant try to pick me up," she reveals. "It was the first time it happened in the 24 seasons of Divorce Court. The litigant literally tried to pick up the judge. It was hilarious though."

Jones continues, "I also don't think they realize that I've been around the block. I'm 60 years old this year. I may not look it because Black don't crack, but I do bring that Auntie Star-ism to the table."

Other litigants have been "shocked" to see Jones is actually the show's judge, she says.

"But when I open my mouth, they see and hear that I'm there for business," she says. "I empathize with each and every person who comes into court, and I will ask the tough questions. I also am very proud of the fact that our couples completely run the gamut. There's some old, there's young. There's Black, white, Latin. There's Asian, there's mixed couples, interracial couples, lesbian couples, gay couples. All of it. All of it and more. And everybody gets treated equally."

Star Jones - Divorce Court
Courtesy Divorce Court

As for what else viewers can expect from her on the series, Jones teases, "I think this season, Divorce Court is really going back to its roots."

"I get to mix fun with real relatable stories, with some sound advice. And this season, luckily, my producers have allowed me to do some proper follow-through," she explains. "And by that, I mean I get to bring in some resources if couples are literally in the middle of trauma."

"It's one thing to have drama, but it's another thing for them to be in the middle of trauma. And I'm able to actually bring in some resources to help families through that trauma," she adds. "And that's really great."

Divorce Court airs weekdays (check local listings).

