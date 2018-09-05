Bradley Cooper, Jennifer Garner & Matthew McConaughey to Support 2018 Stand Up to Cancer Telecast

The star-studded event to raise money for cutting-edge cancer research just got starrier — Jason Bateman, Beth Behrs and Jennifer Garner will join the array of celebrities set to appear at the live Stand Up to Cancer 2018 telecast, airing Friday, Sept. 7 at 8 p.m. ET.

Most of the Modern Family cast will also be in the house this year — Jesse Tyler Ferguson, who notably had skin cancer removed from his face, will be joined by castmates Sarah Hyland, Sofia Vergara, Julie Bowen and Eric Stonestreet.

The sixth biennial event, which will run commercial-free on ABC, NBC, CBS and FOX — as well as on PEOPLE TV — is being produced by Bradley Cooper, a longtime supporter of the cause. This year’s event also includes Kaley Cuoco, Katie Couric, Kathy Bates, Mahershala Ali, Keanu Reeves and Jon Hamm.

Stevie Wonder, Little Big Town, and Charlie Wilson, who is a cancer survivor, will all perform songs during the show.

To date, the telecast has helped raise pledges of $480 million, going toward cutting-edge research aimed at turning “every cancer patient into a survivor.” Their goal is to accelerate the pace of new research and technology — and get life-saving therapies into the hands of patients as quickly as possible.

As of 2018, more than 1,500 scientists representing more than 180 institutions are involved in Stand Up to Cancer-funded research projects.

For more information, go to standuptocancer.org.