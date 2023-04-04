Stacey Silva on Her 'Whirlwind' Relationship with Florian Sukaj: 'We Had Our Ups and Downs' (Exclusive)

The Darcey & Stacey star admits she and husband Florian Sukaj decided to have a second wedding ceremony so their friends and family could "see that we do have a special bond and relationship"

By
Stephanie Wenger
Stephanie Wenger
Stephanie Wenger

Stephanie Wenger is a TV Writer/Reporter at PEOPLE. She joined the brand in 2021 as digital news writer, spanning across the site's verticals. She previously contributed to E! Online, HollywoodLife, Discover Los Angeles, Oscar.com and Hollywood.com. She appeared on air at AfterBuzz TV. She began her journalism career as an intern at Good Morning America and Access Hollywood. She graduated from Boston University with a Bachelor's in communications and received a Master's in journalism from the University of Southern California.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on April 4, 2023 10:00 AM
Stacey Silva and Florian Sukaj
Photo: Stacey Silva/Instagram

Stacey Silva reflecting on her relationship with husband Florian Sukaj.

The Darcey & Stacey star, 48, exclusively tells PEOPLE the pair have faced "ups and downs" over the course of their nine-year relationship, but she wouldn't change a thing.

"Florian and I have been together a long time. Since he's been in America, it's been a whirlwind adventure," she says of her husband's move from Albania in 2020.

Stacey reveals the pair wanted to get married for a second time — which will be shown on Monday's season finale of Darcey & Stacey — after having a small ceremony featuring just the two of them and their officiant.

"I think, the first time around, it was a COVID quarantine wedding. We did what we had to do, like the rest of the world, and do the right thing, stay quarantined," she explains. "It wasn't the ideal, but it's what we had to deal with at the time."

She adds: "Even though it was a beautiful moment, it wasn't our dream wedding."

90 Day Fiance Stacey Silva and Florian Sukaj Wedding
Jennifer Hathaway/True Photography

The choice to have a larger celebration with their family and friends was made so they could "see our love and see that we do have a special bond and relationship," Stacey says.

The television personality adds that the second ceremony in Connecticut "exceeded" her expectations.

But even with the fairytale wedding, Stacey reveals that she found the wedding planning "very stressful," adding, "[it] didn't always go the way I wanted or planned."

One hurdle the couple faced was deciding if they should move forward with the wedding after Stacey's father Mike had a mini-stroke. On this week's episode, she shared, "If you're not there to walk me down the aisle, it doesn't make sense."

"I don't really know what we're going to do. I know the wedding is just a few days away," she added. "And everything was already prepared and ready to go. But, I just want to be here for my dad."

Darcey & Stacey
TLC

After having a conversation with her father, Stacey realized that he could still walk her down the aisle if they moved the wedding to Connecticut.

With the help of a marriage counselor and wedding official named Morris, Stacey also addressed her communications issues with Florian before their second walk down the aisle making Florian realize that he needed to treat his wife with more "respect."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Darcey & Stacey airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on TLC.

Related Articles
Darcey & Stacey
Darcey Silva and Ex Georgi Rusev Confess to Hooking Up in Secret Even as She's Still 'Trying to Move On'
Darcey Stacey
Darcey and Stacey Silva Break Down in Tears After Learning Their Dad Mike Had a Stroke (Exclusive)
Darcey Silva Encourages Her New Love Interest to 'Break a Rule or Two' After She Discovers He’s Celibate
Darcey Silva Encourages Her New Love Interest to 'Break a Rule or Two' After She Discovers He's Celibate
Darcey Silva
Darcey Silva Finds a Potential New Suitor Who Makes Her 'Tingly All Over' After Being Stood Up
Darcey Silva
Darcey Silva Is Insulted After Matchmaker Blames Her for Failed Relationships: 'The Common Denominator Is You'
Stacey Silvia Is Furious at Florian After He Chooses 'Wrong Place and Time' to Disclose His Best Man Selection
Stacey Silva Is Furious at Fiancé Florian for Courting 'Drama' with 'Very Weird and Awkward' Best Man Pick
Darcey & Stacey
Darcey Silva Tells Her Ex Georgi She Is 'Done' After He Tries to Rekindle Their Romance
Darcey Silva and Georgi Rusev
Darcey Silva's Ex Georgi Admits He Has Been 'Thinking About Her All the Time' on Surprise Miami Visit
Stacey Silva Warns She Will Become ‘Bridezilla' to Get What She Wants for Her Wedding Day
Stacey Silva Feels 'Lost' After Getting into the 'Worst Fight' Ever with Twin Sister Darcey
Brittany and Jax WEdding Credit: The Malicotes @MRS_MALICOTEPHOTO @THEMALICOES #themalicotes
'Vanderpump Rules' ' Brittany Cartwright Says She Wasn't a 'Stoic' Bride: 'I Was Just So Excited'
Darcey & Stacey
Darcey Silva Walks Out on 'Manipulating' Ex Georgi After His Attempt to Win Her Back: 'I Feel Betrayed'
Darcey & Stacey
Darcey Silva Admits '90 Day Fiancé' Ex Georgi's 'Awkward' Visit to Miami Was 'a Low Blow'
Darcey Silva and stacey. Credit TLC
Darcey Silva Slams 'High Strung' Sister Stacey During Blowout Fight Over 'Twin Wedding' Fallout
Darcey Silva and Georgi Rusev
Darcey Silva's Ex Georgi Confesses He Still Loves Her and Secretly Agrees to Be in Stacey's Wedding
Darcey Silva Says Georgi Being the Best Man in Her Sister Stacey’s Wedding
Darcey Silva Says Ex Georgi Serving as Best Man in Her Twin Stacey's Wedding Is 'a Recipe for Disaster'
Darcey Silva Asks Her Sister Stacey to Shave Her Butt to Make It 'Slap-Worthy'
Darcey Silva Asks Sister Stacey to Shave Her Butt to Make It 'Slap-Worthy' for Her Upcoming Date