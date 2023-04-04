Stacey Silva on Her 'Whirlwind' Relationship with Florian Sukaj: 'We Had Our Ups and Downs' (Exclusive)

Stacey Silva reflecting on her relationship with husband Florian Sukaj.

The Darcey & Stacey star, 48, exclusively tells PEOPLE the pair have faced "ups and downs" over the course of their nine-year relationship, but she wouldn't change a thing.

"Florian and I have been together a long time. Since he's been in America, it's been a whirlwind adventure," she says of her husband's move from Albania in 2020.

Stacey reveals the pair wanted to get married for a second time — which will be shown on Monday's season finale of Darcey & Stacey — after having a small ceremony featuring just the two of them and their officiant.

"I think, the first time around, it was a COVID quarantine wedding. We did what we had to do, like the rest of the world, and do the right thing, stay quarantined," she explains. "It wasn't the ideal, but it's what we had to deal with at the time."

She adds: "Even though it was a beautiful moment, it wasn't our dream wedding."

Jennifer Hathaway/True Photography

The choice to have a larger celebration with their family and friends was made so they could "see our love and see that we do have a special bond and relationship," Stacey says.

The television personality adds that the second ceremony in Connecticut "exceeded" her expectations.

But even with the fairytale wedding, Stacey reveals that she found the wedding planning "very stressful," adding, "[it] didn't always go the way I wanted or planned."

One hurdle the couple faced was deciding if they should move forward with the wedding after Stacey's father Mike had a mini-stroke. On this week's episode, she shared, "If you're not there to walk me down the aisle, it doesn't make sense."

"I don't really know what we're going to do. I know the wedding is just a few days away," she added. "And everything was already prepared and ready to go. But, I just want to be here for my dad."

TLC

After having a conversation with her father, Stacey realized that he could still walk her down the aisle if they moved the wedding to Connecticut.

With the help of a marriage counselor and wedding official named Morris, Stacey also addressed her communications issues with Florian before their second walk down the aisle making Florian realize that he needed to treat his wife with more "respect."

Darcey & Stacey airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on TLC.