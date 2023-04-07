See '90 Day Fiancé' Star Stacey Silva's Father Walk Her Down the Aisle After His Stroke [Exclusive]

Stacey Silva's wedding day was pure bliss for a lot of reasons — but the fact her father was able to escort her down the aisle despite suffering a scary stroke right before the big day made it even more meaningful.

In PEOPLE's exclusive preview of Monday's Darcey & Stacey, the 48-year-old bride is preparing to walk down the aisle ahead of her November wedding to Florian Sukaj with her father Mike.

"When I heard the news he had a stroke, it scared me. I automatically started thinking the worst. What if he's not here?" Stacey explains in a confessional. "But he's here, and he's got energy. He's a lot stronger than he was, so it's the best feeling in the world."

After various members of Stacey's family, including twin sister Darcey Silva, make their way down the aisle, Stacey and Mike exchange affectionate words with one another. "I love you," Stacey tells her father. He replies, "Love you too, and everything will be fine."

The father-daughter duo then walk arm in arm with one another, before Mike stops to give the groom a warm hug, later embracing his daughter with a kiss on the cheek.

During last week's episode of the TLC series, Stacey and Darcey learned of their father's health matter while they were in New York for Stacey and her fiancé's bachelor/bachelorette party.

When the twins called Mike, he detailed the symptoms of his stroke. He explained, "I was just sitting there, eh, it's just something felt strange. I just felt something was different. I was thinking and all of the sudden I lost my thought. So, my eyes became very blurry. Hard to focus. So then I got up to look in the mirror and found my balance was off. I mean I almost fell, 'cause I was off balance. My speech was slurring."

Mike then told his daughters that his diagnosis was confirmed with a visit to the doctor.

"I called my doctor, went to see my doctor. He told me it's a stroke. It's probably a mini-stroke," he shares. "They call them a mini-stroke. There's different levels of stroke, to the point of an embolism, which kills you."

The 90 Day Fiancé star exchanged vows with longtime love Sukaj in November at Saybrook Point Resort & Marina in Connecticut.

"This is the moment that we've been waiting for," Silva told PEOPLE at the time. "We've been together eight years and been through so much and our love has survived. We're here now. We made it. To say our vows in front of family and friends, it's breathtaking."

The couple, who originally met on Instagram, first got married in April 2020 in a small ceremony featuring just the two of them and their officiant.

"It was very special and unique even though it was during a time where everybody was in lockdown. We wanted to keep everybody safe and do things the right way, like the rest of the world and our love just couldn't wait any longer," said Silva.

She added, "We'll never forget that moment because it was just so intimate. But we've always wanted a dream wedding."

Darcey & Stacey's season finale airs Monday at 9 p.m. ET on TLC.