See '90 Day Fiancé' Star Stacey Silva's Father Walk Her Down the Aisle After His Stroke [Exclusive]

Stacey Silva said her father walking her down the aisle at her November 2022 wedding was "the best feeling in the world"

By
Nicholas Rice
PEOPLE.com Page Avatar
Nicholas Rice

Nicholas Rice is an Associate Editor for PEOPLE Magazine. He began working with the brand as an Editorial Intern in early 2020, before later transitioning to a freelance role, and then staff positions soon after. Nicholas writes and edits anywhere between 7 to 9 stories per day on average for PEOPLE, spanning across each vertical the brand covers. Nicholas has previous work experience with Billboard, POPSUGAR, Bustle and Elite Daily. When not working, Nicholas can be found playing with his 5 dogs, listening to pop music or eating mozzarella sticks.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on April 7, 2023 10:00 AM

Stacey Silva's wedding day was pure bliss for a lot of reasons — but the fact her father was able to escort her down the aisle despite suffering a scary stroke right before the big day made it even more meaningful.

In PEOPLE's exclusive preview of Monday's Darcey & Stacey, the 48-year-old bride is preparing to walk down the aisle ahead of her November wedding to Florian Sukaj with her father Mike.

"When I heard the news he had a stroke, it scared me. I automatically started thinking the worst. What if he's not here?" Stacey explains in a confessional. "But he's here, and he's got energy. He's a lot stronger than he was, so it's the best feeling in the world."

After various members of Stacey's family, including twin sister Darcey Silva, make their way down the aisle, Stacey and Mike exchange affectionate words with one another. "I love you," Stacey tells her father. He replies, "Love you too, and everything will be fine."

The father-daughter duo then walk arm in arm with one another, before Mike stops to give the groom a warm hug, later embracing his daughter with a kiss on the cheek.

See 90 Day Fiancé Star Stacey Silva's Father Walk Her Down the Aisle After His Stroke
Jennifer Hathaway/True Photography

During last week's episode of the TLC series, Stacey and Darcey learned of their father's health matter while they were in New York for Stacey and her fiancé's bachelor/bachelorette party.

When the twins called Mike, he detailed the symptoms of his stroke. He explained, "I was just sitting there, eh, it's just something felt strange. I just felt something was different. I was thinking and all of the sudden I lost my thought. So, my eyes became very blurry. Hard to focus. So then I got up to look in the mirror and found my balance was off. I mean I almost fell, 'cause I was off balance. My speech was slurring."

Mike then told his daughters that his diagnosis was confirmed with a visit to the doctor.

"I called my doctor, went to see my doctor. He told me it's a stroke. It's probably a mini-stroke," he shares. "They call them a mini-stroke. There's different levels of stroke, to the point of an embolism, which kills you."

RELATED VIDEO: Darcey and Stacey Silva Break Down in Tears After Learning Their Dad Mike Had a Stroke

The 90 Day Fiancé star exchanged vows with longtime love Sukaj in November at Saybrook Point Resort & Marina in Connecticut.

"This is the moment that we've been waiting for," Silva told PEOPLE at the time. "We've been together eight years and been through so much and our love has survived. We're here now. We made it. To say our vows in front of family and friends, it's breathtaking."

See 90 Day Fiancé Star Stacey Silva's Father Walk Her Down the Aisle After His Stroke
Jennifer Hathaway/True Photograph

The couple, who originally met on Instagram, first got married in April 2020 in a small ceremony featuring just the two of them and their officiant.

"It was very special and unique even though it was during a time where everybody was in lockdown. We wanted to keep everybody safe and do things the right way, like the rest of the world and our love just couldn't wait any longer," said Silva.

She added, "We'll never forget that moment because it was just so intimate. But we've always wanted a dream wedding."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Darcey & Stacey's season finale airs Monday at 9 p.m. ET on TLC.

Related Articles
Darcey Stacey
Darcey and Stacey Silva Break Down in Tears After Learning Their Dad Mike Had a Stroke (Exclusive)
Stacey Silva and Florian Sukaj
Stacey Silva on Her 'Whirlwind' Relationship with Florian Sukaj: 'We Had Our Ups and Downs' (Exclusive)
Darcey & Stacey
Darcey Silva and Ex Georgi Rusev Confess to Hooking Up in Secret Even as She's Still 'Trying to Move On'
Darcey Silva Encourages Her New Love Interest to 'Break a Rule or Two' After She Discovers He’s Celibate
Darcey Silva Encourages Her New Love Interest to 'Break a Rule or Two' After She Discovers He's Celibate
darcey and stacey
'Darcey & Stacey' : Darcey's Father Mike Says She Shouldn't Marry Georgi, Won't Attend Wedding
Darcey Silva
Darcey Silva Finds a Potential New Suitor Who Makes Her 'Tingly All Over' After Being Stood Up
Jeymi and Kris get married
'90 Day' 's Kris and Jeymi Tie the Knot in Colorful Ceremony: 'I Want All of You Forever'
90 Day Gabe and Isabel's Dad
'90 Day' 's Gabe Shows Isabel's Father Photos of Himself Before Transition: 'I Wanted to Die'
Darcey Silva Says Georgi Being the Best Man in Her Sister Stacey’s Wedding
Darcey Silva Says Ex Georgi Serving as Best Man in Her Twin Stacey's Wedding Is 'a Recipe for Disaster'
Darcey Silva
Darcey Silva Is Insulted After Matchmaker Blames Her for Failed Relationships: 'The Common Denominator Is You'
Stacey Silvia Is Furious at Florian After He Chooses 'Wrong Place and Time' to Disclose His Best Man Selection
Stacey Silva Is Furious at Fiancé Florian for Courting 'Drama' with 'Very Weird and Awkward' Best Man Pick
Darcey Silva and Georgi Rusev
Darcey Silva's Ex Georgi Admits He Has Been 'Thinking About Her All the Time' on Surprise Miami Visit
Darcey & Stacey
Darcey Silva Tells Her Ex Georgi She Is 'Done' After He Tries to Rekindle Their Romance
Darcey & Stacey
Darcey Silva Admits '90 Day Fiancé' Ex Georgi's 'Awkward' Visit to Miami Was 'a Low Blow'
90 Day Fiance Stacey Silva and Florian Sukaj Wedding
'90 Day Fiancé' Star Stacey Silva Marries Florian Sukaj for the Second Time: 'Our Love Has Survived'
Gabe and Isabel photographed for TLC’s 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way, Season 4
'90 Day' : Isabel Says She's 'Very Lucky' for Her Parents' 'Respectful, Loving' Acceptance of Gabe as Transgender