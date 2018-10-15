Stacey Dash Secretly Married Lawyer Jeffrey Marty 10 Days After Meeting Him: Report

Aurelie Corinthios
October 15, 2018 11:32 AM

Stacey Dash reportedly secretly married.

According to Page Six, the Clueless star tied the knot with lawyer Jeffrey Marty in Florida on April 6, just days after she withdrew from her campaign to run for Congress as a Republican in California’s 44th District.

The wedding reportedly happened just 10 days after the couple first met. Dash’s manager Kerry Jones told Page Six they “wanted it on the D.L. [down low],” but couldn’t answer how or when they met or why the wedding was so secret.

PEOPLE has reached out to Jones for further comment.

Marty is best known as the creator of a Twitter account for fake politician Rep. Steven Smith of Georgia, who was the first “congressman” to endorse Donald Trump and has been a vocal advocate for the president on Twitter.

According to a 2016 BuzzFeed News profile, Marty shares three kids with his ex-wife, who lives close to his home outside of Tampa, Florida.

Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images

Dash, whose contract with Fox was not renewed in early 2017, stirred up controversy in 2016 for her comments criticizing the #OscarsSoWhite social media campaign, and for suggesting that the BET network and Black History Month should be eliminated because they further racial inequality.

When announcing her withdrawal from her campaign to run for Congress, she cited “the overall bitterness surrounding our political process,” stating that “holding elected office would be detrimental to the health and wellbeing of my family.”

This is Dash’s fourth marriage.

