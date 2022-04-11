Squid Game Creator Confirms 2 Characters Are Returning for Season 2
Two familiar faces are returning for the second season of Squid Game.
On Saturday, Deadline spoke with Squid Game creator and director Hwang Dong-hyuk and actor Park Hae-soo about what fans can expect in season 2 of the Netflix series.
During the Contenders conversation, Dong-hyuk said Gi-hun, played by actor Lee Jung-jae, and the Front Man, portrayed by actor Lee Byung-hun, will both make a return.
"Gi-hun for sure. He will be back and I believe the Front Man will back too," Hwang said, later adding about the series: "My hope is that a work like Squid Game in a little way has opened the door. I hope American audiences give the piece a chance and that you read the subtitles and watch without dubbing. We're hoping that we open that opportunity."
Squid Game follows protagonist Seong Gi-hun (Lee) and a group of 456 debt-laden individuals competing in a series of children's games to win a $40 million cash prize. But losing the games has deadly consequences for the contestants.
The cast for season 1 also included Heo Sung-tae, Jun Young-soo, Kim Joo-ryoung, Oh Young-Soo, Wi Ha-jun and Anupam Tripathi.
In March, Squid Game won the Critics Choice Award for best foreign language series beating out Acapulco, Call My Agent!, Lupin, Money Heist and Narcos: Mexico.
The Netflix thriller show also became the first non-English-language series and the first Korean series to win Screen Actors Guild Awards in February. Lee also won a SAG Award for best male actor in a drama series.
In January, Netflix announced the season 2 renewal news with Co-CEO Ted Sarandos saying, "The Squid Game universe has just begun."