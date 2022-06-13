Everything to Know About Squid Game Season 2

Between the plot and the players returning, here's everything to know about season 2 of Netflix's hit South Korean drama

If Squid Game season 1 left you wanting more, you're in luck!

Another round of lethal games is in store as Netflix recently announced the show's return for a season 2 — news that came as no surprise since it became Netflix's "biggest series launch ever" with over 111 million viewers.

"Red light… GREENLIGHT!" Netflix tweeted alongside the show's renewal news, a nod to the first game introduced in the series.

Despite many fan-favorite characters' fatal exits during Squid Game season 1, creator and director Hwang Dong-hyuk has already teased which players will be back in addition to hinting at the plot.

"It took 12 years to bring the first season of Squid Game to life last year. But it took 12 days for Squid Game to become the most popular Netflix series ever," Hwang said in a statement to Netflix.

He added, "As the writer, director and producer of Squid Game, a huge shout out to fans around the world. Thank you for watching and loving our show."

Here's everything we know about Squid Game season 2, so far.

What will Squid Game season 2 be about?

Squid Game Credit: Netflix

Prior to Squid Game's season 2 confirmation, Hwang previously mentioned that the series could've wrapped after one season, though he recognized it "ended in an open-ended way."

"There are some other stories in the series that have not been addressed. For example, the story of the police officer and the story of his brother, The Front Man," he told The Hollywood Reporter in October 2021. "So if I end up creating season 2, I'd like to explore that storyline — what is going on between those two brothers? And then I could also go into the story of that recruiter in the suit who plays the game of ddakji with Gi-hun and gives him the card in the first episode."

The director added, "And, of course, we could go with Gi-hun's story as he turns back, and explore more about how he's going to navigate through his reckoning with the people who are designing the games."

Who's returning for Squid Game season 2?

Squid Game Credit: Netflix

Hwang told Deadline in April that Gi-hun, played by SAG Award-winner Lee Jung-jae, and the Front Man, portrayed by actor Lee Byung-hun, will both appear in Squid Game season 2.

"Gi-hun for sure. He will be back and I believe the Front Man will back too," he said. Despite most of the characters being killed off in season 1, Hwang noted, "I'll try something to bring them back to season 2."

Squid Game Jung Ho-yeon as Kang Sae-byeok Credit: Noh Juhan/Netflix

He teased that he might even bring back HoYeon Jung (who played Kang Sae-byeok in season 1) as her twin sister.

When will Squid Game season 2 premiere?

Squid Game Lee Jung-jae as Seong Gi-hun Credit: Noh Juhan/Netflix

Though an exact release date has yet to be confirmed, Squid Game is expected to return to Netflix in 2023 or 2024. Hwang said he has three pages of ideas about season 2 and is still in talks with Netflix about what the future will hold for Squid Game.

Will there be a Squid Game season 3?

Squid Game Oh Young-soo as Oh Il-nam Credit: Noh Juhan/Netflix

While Squid Game has been renewed for a season 2, creator and director Hwang also told The Korea Times in December 2021 that he was in conversation with Netflix about a third season as well.

"I'm in talks with Netflix over season two as well as season three," he said at the time. "We will come to a conclusion any time soon."

