Season 2 of Squid Game is expected some time in 2023 or 2024

Squid Game Creator Says 'Humanity Is Going to Be Put to a Test … Once Again' in Season 2

Squid Game probably won't be particularly peaceful in season 2.

The hit show's creator, Hwang Dong-hyuk, said the second season will question if humanity can conquer all as a united front — after season 1 showed a deadly lack of camaraderie.

"Humanity is going to be put to a test through those games once again," he told Vanity Fair.

He added, "I want to ask the question, 'Is true solidarity between humans possible?'"

Season 1 of Squid Game saw a group of 100 people attempt to pay off their debts by participating in childlike games with a violent twist. The bloodbath that followed forced participants to fight for survival while confronting threats from all sides.

Dong-hyuk pointed to the disconnect between players as the primary reason why season 1 had so many deaths.

"If they were capable of talking with one another, of co-operating with one another, I do agree that there could have been a possibility that we could have seen more winners," he added.

The series is expected to return to Netflix in 2023 or 2024. Dong-hyuk said he has three pages of ideas about season 2 and is still in talks with Netflix about what the future will hold for Squid Game.

Others from the series have some ideas — star Lee Jung-jae told PEOPLE he hopes for even more surprises.

"I hope there's some sort of twist that'll be exciting and surprising for me and the viewers," Lee said. "If it was predictable, it would be no fun."

While filming season 1, the idea of any more seasons of Squid Game seemed unlikely, Jung-jae acknowledged. But now that the series has becoming Netflix's biggest streaming success of all time, he said, "A second season has become inevitable in a way."

He added, "I remember when we were shooting, I asked [creator Hwang Dong-hyuk] if there'd be a second season, and he said, 'I don't think so. That's going to be very difficult.' But we can't not do one now, because we've received so much love all across the world."

