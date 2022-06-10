"I was so happy," Jung Ho-yeon said of filming her character's death scene on Netflix's Squid Games, after show creator Hwang Dong-hyuk said the actress could potentially return as a twin in season 2

Squid Game's Jung Ho-yeon Says Her Character's Death Was the 'Most Comfortable Scene I Ever Had'

Jung Ho-yeon wasn't as sad about her Squid Game character's death as you might think — in fact, quite the opposite.

The actress, 27, said she was "so happy" filming her death scene as North Korean defector Kang Sae-byeok while chatting with Sandra Oh for Variety's Actors on Actors conversation series.

"Maybe it's weird to say it, but while I'm shooting my death scene, I was so happy," Jung said. "It was the most comfortable scene I ever had."

Jung explained that her final scene in the penultimate episode of Squid Game season 1 allowed her to let go of the character's pain and find peace.

"It's because I've been living with my character over a few months, and then there is a time that I have to let her go, and I kind of feel like I can happily let her go, because I can understand," she added. "Maybe not fully, but I'm the one who can understand her most in this world, so I know her stress, and I know how her life was [such a] struggle and hard. So it wasn't that bad or sad."

Although Jung's character has met her demise, Squid Games creator Hwang Dong-hyuk has said that the actress could make a return in season 2 as Kang's twin.

"Most of them are dead. I'll try something to bring them back to season 2," he told Deadline in March, before using Jung as an example. "Let's say maybe she has a twin sister, you'll see."

"I could change my hair color. Let's do a little, like, plastic surgery," Jung joked in response.

"The feeling, there's a limit to what words can express," said Jung, noting that she lost eight pounds due to the anxiety. "I don't know why, but I couldn't eat. I was so confused, and it was so chaotic. I didn't believe it. I didn't trust it."

