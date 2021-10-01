We're breaking down all the buzz on Netflix's blockbuster new series Squid Game, including who's in the cast, what the show's about, and everything in between

Squid Game: Everything You Need to Know About Netflix's New Korean Drama

It's not always "all fun and games..."

You probably haven't been able to scroll through social media without coming across Squid Game, Netflix's new Korean survival drama that's taken the world by storm.

The K-drama revolves around a group of 456 people facing massive debts who willingly compete in a series of seemingly simple children's games in an attempt to win a $40 million cash prize. The twist? The games are lethal, and the lives of everyone who plays are on the line. Simply put, if a player loses, they will die.

We've rounded up everything you need to know about the thrilling series that's on track to dethrone Bridgerton as Netflix's biggest show ever!

How many episodes are in Squid Game?

The first season of the suspenseful series consists of nine episodes. Each episode ranges from 50 to 60 minutes, except episode 8 which lasts around 30 minutes. (And since it's seriously bingeworthy, that means you should block out about eight hours to watch the whole thing in one sitting.)

Fans have repeatedly expressed their excitement and dedication to the series under the comment section of the Squid Game trailer on YouTube. One fan proudly stated, "this is one of the most bingeable shows on Netflix ever." Another fan wrote, "You know the show is a masterpiece when you binge watch uncontrollably."

Who's in the Squid Game cast?

The cast consists of talented newcomers and longtime stars — but don't get too attached, because anyone can be killed off when you least expect it.

Lee Jung-jae plays Seong Gi-hun, who is an unlucky gambling addict who lives with his elderly mother and works as a chauffeur. He enters the game with the intent of winning the money to prevent his 10-year-old daughter from moving to America with her mother and stepdad.

Park Hae-soo plays Cho Sang-woo, who is Seong Gi-hun's childhood best friend. Although he is a gifted graduate from Seoul National University with a steady job, he is wanted by the police after stealing money from his clients. This is his reason for entering the game.

Squid Game marks model HoYeon Jung's first acting role, playing the role of Kang Sae-byeok. She's a resourceful, fearless North Korean defector (whose knife and pickpocket skills are frightening, yet impressive) and hopes to win the money to get her family out of North Korea and help her little brother who lives in an orphanage.

Other notable characters include Pakistan migrant worker Ali Abdul (played by Anupam Tripathi), gangster Jang Deok-su (played by Heo Sung-tae), and Oh Il-nam (played by Oh Young-soo), who is the "old man" in the games – also known as player 001.

Are there subtitles?

Squid Game offers two ways for non-Korean speakers to enjoy the show (if you can use the word "enjoy" for such a nailbiting premise).

Streamers can either customize subtitles to their desired language (English, Spanish, Korean, or Chinese words are offered in the U.S.) and read them across the bottom of their screens, or choose an overdubbed language (Korean, English, French, Spanish, and German dubbings are offered in the U.S.).

Fans on Twitter have vocally expressed their opinions on how viewers should watch the show (with subtitles). (Listen to Bong Joon-ho!)

What makes Squid Game such a huge hit?

Netflix released Squid Game in the U.S. on Sept. 17. The series "entered the Top 10 on Sept. 19 at No. 8, climbed to No. 2 the next day, and was at No. 1 by its fourth day of availability on Sept. 21," according to Variety. In South Korea, the show's home market, it debuted in second, and reached No. 1 the next day.

Ted Sarandos, Netflix's co-CEO and chief content officer, has been thrilled by its success. "We did not see that coming, in terms of its global popularity," he said at a Vox media conference.

Is Squid Game a real game?

Short answer: No. Though many of the games that are played throughout the survival series are a twisted take on beloved childhood games (including "Red Light, Green Light," Tug of War, and marbles), there are no versions in which you die if you lose.

Squid Game, though, is actually the name of a real-life game that was popular in Korea during the 1970s and 1980s, in which the court was loosely shaped like a squid. Director Hwang Dong-hyuk explained to The Korea Herald that he chose Squid Game as the title because it is the "most physical game and his personal favorite among many childhood games." He added, "I thought the game was a perfect metaphor of our highly competitive society. So Squid Game was a perfect name for this series."

Will there be a Squid Game Season 2?

Alright, it's time to answer the burning question that you're "dying" to know the answer to (now that you've already binged the series and desperately need more).

The director told Variety, "I don't have well developed plans for Squid Game 2. It is quite tiring just thinking about it." He continued, "But if I were to do it, I would certainly not do it alone. I'd consider using a writers' room and would want multiple experienced directors."