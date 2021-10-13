Squid Game Creator Teases Potential Storylines for Season 2: 'There Are a Lot of Possibilities'

Squid Game creator Hwang Dong-hyuk said "there are some other stories in the series that have not been addressed" just yet

Squid Game hasn't been renewed for a second season just yet, but series creator Hwang Dong-hyuk already has some ideas up his sleeve.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, published on Wednesday, Dong-hyuk revealed some possible storylines that could occur if the Netflix hit series continues.

"There are some other stories in the series that have not been addressed. For example, the story of the police officer and the story of his brother, The Front Man," the 50-year-old director said. "So if I end up creating season 2, I'd like to explore that storyline — what is going on between those two brothers? And then I could also go into the story of that recruiter in the suit who plays the game of ddakji with Gi-hun and gives him the card in the first episode."

The writer added, "And, of course, we could go with Gi-hun's story as he turns back, and explore more about how he's going to navigate through his reckoning with the people who are designing the games."

Another installment has yet to be greenlit, but Dong-hyuk teased: "I'll just say there are a lot of possibilities out there for season 2 storylines."

Squid Game Credit: Netflix

Recognizing that the thriller's first season "ended in an open-ended way," Dong-hyuk said he still thought "this could be good closure for the whole story too."

"Season 1 ends with Gi-hun turning back and not getting on the plane to the States. And that was, in fact, my way of communicating the message that you should not be dragged along by the competitive flow of society, but that you should start thinking about who has created the whole system — and whether there is some potential for you to turn back and face it," he explained.

Hwang Dong-Hyuk Credit: Han Myung-Gu/WireImage

"So it's not necessarily Gi-hun turning back to get revenge. It could actually be interpreted as him making a very on-the-spot eye contact with what is truly going on in the bigger picture," Dong-hyuk continued. "So I thought that might be a good simple, but ambiguous, way to end the story for Gi-hun."

Squid Game follows a group of 456 debt-laden individuals who have chosen to compete in a series of children's games to win a $40 million cash prize. However, the participants' lives are at stake as the competition has lethal consequences.

Following its arrival on Netflix last month, the Korean survival drama has made a huge splash globally. Squid Game set the record for the streaming service's biggest debut after being viewed by 82 million accounts in four weeks, beating Bridgerton's previous record.

Addressing the show's success, Dong-hyuk said he intended to "target a global audience" from the start.

Squid Game Credit: Netflix

"The children's games that are featured in the show are those that will bring out nostalgia from adults who actually played them as a kid; but they're also games that are really easy to grasp," he told The Hollywood Reporter.

"So anyone watching, from anywhere in the world, can understand the rules of the games very easily. And since the games are so simple, the viewers don't need to focus on trying to understand the rules. They can instead focus on the inner feelings and the dynamics between the characters a lot more, and then they can get immersed into the whole experience, cheering for and empathizing with the characters," he said.

"And personally, I wanted to create a story that is very entertaining — something really fun to watch," the showrunner continued. "I mean, it may be ironic for me to say that because there are some terrible atrocities that happen in the story, but I really wanted to create a story that will be immersive. And I wanted the viewers who watch Squid Game to start questioning themselves."