'Squid Game' Creator Discusses 'Heavy' Themes That Cause 'Concern' for Reality Competition Spinoff

Hwang Dong-hyuk reacted to Netflix's upcoming Squid Game-inspired reality series, and urged fans not to think too seriously about connecting the "heavy" themes from the drama

By
Published on September 13, 2022 04:38 PM
Squid Game S1
Photo: Netflix

Hwang Dong-hyuk expressed his worries that Squid Game's original plot won't translate well to the upcoming competition show featuring real people.

During the 74th Annual Emmy Awards on Monday, Hwang shared his take on concerns that Squid Game's content is too dark to turn into a real-life series.

"I think that even though our show does carry quite a heavy message — and I know that there are some concerns on taking that message and creating it into a reality show with a cash prize — I feel like when you take things too seriously, that's really not the best way to go for the entertainment industry," he said, as reported by TV Line. "It doesn't really set a great precedent."

Netflix confirmed the upcoming reality series, titled Squid Game: The Challenge, in June. It will set the record for the largest ever cash prize awarded on a game show. The total sum is $4.56 million — and 456 players will compete for the chance to bring the prize home.

The series was called a "massive competition and social experiment," by Brandon Riegg, Netflix VP of Unscripted and Documentary Series, in a statement.

Squid Game
Squid Game. Noh Juhan/Netflix

The original Squid Game series, which debuted on Netflix in 2021 and became the most-streamed series launch ever, followed the lives of people who were asked to compete in the "Squid Game" to forgive their debts. Each round of games was inspired by a children's game, however, each ended with many of the contestants dead.

While it can be assumed the reality show won't feature such extreme violence, the question remains: how will Netflix bridge a thriller with a real-life competition?

"What I hope is that they will be carrying on my vision and intention as much as possible for the show," Hwang said on Monday, per TVLine.

A second season of Squid Game is expected on Netflix, though there's still no plot details or release date.

"It took 12 years to bring the first season of Squid Game to life last year. But it took 12 days for Squid Game to become the most popular Netflix series ever," Hwang said in a statement to Netflix following the renewal news.

He added, "As the writer, director and producer of Squid Game, a huge shout out to fans around the world. Thank you for watching and loving our show."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

As fans await a second season, the show continues to make an impact, with star Lee Jung-jae winning a 2022 Emmy for lead actor in a drama series on Monday — becoming the first South Korean star (and first Asian star) to win the prize in that category.

Related Articles
Lee Jung-jae and Jung Ho-yeon speak on stage during the 74th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards held at the Microsoft Theater on September 12, 2022.
'Squid Game' Stars Lee Jung-jae and Jung Ho-yeon Play 'Red Light, Green Light' at Emmys: 'Good Luck'
South Korean actor Lee Jung-jae accepts the award for Outstanding Lead Actor In A Drama Series for "Squid Game" onstage during the 74th Emmy Awards at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California, on September 12, 2022.
'Squid Game' Star Lee Jung-jae Makes Emmys History with Best Actor in a Drama Series Win
Squid Game
A 'Squid Game' Reality Show with a $4.56 Million Prize Fund Is Coming to Netflix
Julia Garner Emmy win
Julia Garner Thanks Jason Bateman and Laura Linney as She Wins Emmy for Supporting Actress in a Drama
Squid Game
Everything to Know About 'Squid Game' Season 2
South-Korean actor and director Lee Jung-Jae arrives for the screening of the film "Decision to Leave (Heojil Kyolshim)" during the 75th edition of the Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, southern France, on May 23, 2022.
'Squid Game' 's Lee Jung-jae on Season 2: 'Waiting for Director Hwang to Give Me the Whole Scenario'
Squid Game S1
'Squid Game' Creator Confirms 2 Characters Are Returning for Season 2
28th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards – Arrivals
HoYeon Jung Could Return as a Twin in Season 2 of 'Squid Game' , Says Creator Hwang Dong-hyuk
Squid Game
'Squid Game' Creator Hwang Dong-hyuk Confirms Plans for Season 2: 'You Leave Us No Choice!'
Jung Hoyeon and Lee Jung-jae
'Squid Game' Makes SAG Awards History as First Non-English-Language TV Series to Win Acting Prizes
Squid Game
'Squid Game' Creator Says He's 'in Talks with Netflix Over Season 2 as Well as Season 3'
Squid Game
'Squid Game' Wins Best Foreign Language Series at 2022 Critics Choice Awards
Squid Game
Netflix's 'Squid Game' Makes SAG Awards History as First Foreign-Language TV Nominee
Lee Jung-jae
Lee Jung-jae Says 'This Is Truly Huge' as He Wins Best Male Actor in Drama Series at SAG Awards
Squid Game - Hwang Dong-Hyuk, Donald Trump
'Squid Game' Creator Talks Trump's Influence on the Netflix Smash: 'He Kind of Resembles One of the VIPs'
lee jung-jae 2020 squid game special portrait
'Squid Game' 's Lee Jung-jae Is Hoping for a 'Twist' in Possible Season 2: Predictable 'Would Be No Fun'