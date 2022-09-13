'Squid Game' Creator Discusses 'Heavy' Themes That Cause 'Concern' for Reality Competition Spinoff

Hwang Dong-hyuk expressed his worries that Squid Game's original plot won't translate well to the upcoming competition show featuring real people.

During the 74th Annual Emmy Awards on Monday, Hwang shared his take on concerns that Squid Game's content is too dark to turn into a real-life series.

"I think that even though our show does carry quite a heavy message — and I know that there are some concerns on taking that message and creating it into a reality show with a cash prize — I feel like when you take things too seriously, that's really not the best way to go for the entertainment industry," he said, as reported by TV Line. "It doesn't really set a great precedent."

Netflix confirmed the upcoming reality series, titled Squid Game: The Challenge, in June. It will set the record for the largest ever cash prize awarded on a game show. The total sum is $4.56 million — and 456 players will compete for the chance to bring the prize home.

The series was called a "massive competition and social experiment," by Brandon Riegg, Netflix VP of Unscripted and Documentary Series, in a statement.

Squid Game. Noh Juhan/Netflix

The original Squid Game series, which debuted on Netflix in 2021 and became the most-streamed series launch ever, followed the lives of people who were asked to compete in the "Squid Game" to forgive their debts. Each round of games was inspired by a children's game, however, each ended with many of the contestants dead.

While it can be assumed the reality show won't feature such extreme violence, the question remains: how will Netflix bridge a thriller with a real-life competition?

"What I hope is that they will be carrying on my vision and intention as much as possible for the show," Hwang said on Monday, per TVLine.

A second season of Squid Game is expected on Netflix, though there's still no plot details or release date.

"It took 12 years to bring the first season of Squid Game to life last year. But it took 12 days for Squid Game to become the most popular Netflix series ever," Hwang said in a statement to Netflix following the renewal news.

He added, "As the writer, director and producer of Squid Game, a huge shout out to fans around the world. Thank you for watching and loving our show."

As fans await a second season, the show continues to make an impact, with star Lee Jung-jae winning a 2022 Emmy for lead actor in a drama series on Monday — becoming the first South Korean star (and first Asian star) to win the prize in that category.