'Squid Game' Creator Names Leonardo DiCaprio as His Dream Casting for Future Seasons

Leonardo DiCaprio has taken on some major roles throughout his career, but none as dangerous as what Squid Game creator Hwang Dong-hyuk has in mind for him.

During a Friday press conference to celebrate Squid Game's monumental six Emmy victories out of 14 nominations, the show creator told reporters that while the second season will be set in Korea, a potential third season could see the inclusion of Hollywood actors if it gets the green light. And if that happens, Hwang wants Leo to tag along for Netflix's most-watched series of all time.

"Leonardo DiCaprio did say he's a big fan of Squid Game," he said, per Deadline. "So maybe if time or chances allow, we can ask him to join the games. We have already joked about that."

Hollywood stars in season two are "not in my plan," Hwang said, but that could "probably change" in future seasons. Hwang even shared, per Deadline, that the budget for season two is larger than what he was working with for the show's original outing, and that while he has the games for season two locked in, he hoped there wouldn't be any leaks to keep the suspense in store for viewers.

"If I get too drunk and babble, I ask you to suffocate me to stop me from giving spoilers," he joked.

With the first season of the series ending in an "open-ended way," Hwang told The Hollywood Reporter in October 2021 that a few points of the plot have still yet to be addressed, hinting at what could come for a follow-up season. One of those plot points that he hoped to touch on is the story of the police officer and his brother the Front Man.

"So if I end up creating season 2, I'd like to explore that storyline — what is going on between those two brothers," he previously said. "And then I could also go into the story of that recruiter in the suit who plays the game of ddakji with Gi-hun and gives him the card in the first episode. And, of course, we could go with Gi-hun's story as he turns back, and explore more about how he's going to navigate through his reckoning with the people who are designing the games."

Hwang later explained to Deadline in April that Gi-hun, played by Lee Jung-jae, and the Front Man, portrayed by Lee Byung-hun, will return for season 2. He also teased that HoYeon Jung may come back as her twin sister.

While the creator said he's been given a "deadline" to finish the script for season 2 by the end of 2022 or early 2023, it's yet to be confirmed when the next installment of the show will premiere on Netflix. Until then, fans can cross their fingers that there's a space for Leo in the script for the next installment.

Season 1 of Squid Game is now streaming on Netflix.