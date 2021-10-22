Oh made his first appearance after the release of Squid Game on MBC's "How Do You Play?" for a special interview with Yoo Jae Suk and Lovelyz's Mijoo. During his interview, he revealed that "being famous is tough" for him and that, since he was the oldest actor on set at 77, he would go "overboard in pretending to be young in order to match their energy." He also shared some wisdom on how he plans to proceed following the show's record-breaking success.

"I don't have any grand ambitions," he told hosts Yoo and Mijoo. "Big or small, I've received a lot of things while living my life. Now, I want to leave behind those things that I've received."

"To put it simply, let's say you go to a mountain and see a flower. When we're young, we pick the flower and take it for ourselves. But by the time you reach my age, you leave it there exactly as it is, and you go back to see it again later on," he continued. "It's the same with life. Leaving things exactly the way they are. It isn't easy."