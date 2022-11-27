'Squid Game' Actor O Yeong-su Charged with Sexual Misconduct in South Korea Over 2017 Incident

Following accusations that he inappropriately touched a woman in 2017, Squid Game's O Yeong-Su was charged on Thursday in Seoul, South Korea

By
Glenn Garner
Glenn Garner
Glenn Garner

Published on November 27, 2022 01:33 PM
LOS ANGELES, CA - September 12, 2022 - O Yeong-su arriving at the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards at the Microsoft Theater on Monday, September 12, 2022 (Brian van der Brug / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)
Photo: Brian van der Brug / Los Angeles Times via Getty

O Yeong-su, who recently found international acclaim on Netflix's Squid Game, has been charged with sexual misconduct in Seoul, South Korea.

The Suwon District Prosecutors Office announced that the Golden Globe winner, 78, was charged without detention on Thursday over accusations that he inappropriately touched a woman in 2017, Yonhap news agency reported.

The woman originally filed the complaint in December but O denied the accusations, according to Yonhap, and police closed the case in April without any charges filed. The prosecution reopened the case at the victim's request.

O told Korean broadcaster JTBC that the only contact he had with his accuser was "holding her hand while guiding the way" and he "only apologized because she said she wouldn't take issue with an apology."

In January, O made history as the first Korean actor to win at the Golden Globes, taking home best supporting actor in a series, miniseries or television film for his performance as Oh Il-nam in Squid Game, which Netflix has since renewed for season 2.

RELATED VIDEO: The Cast of 'Squid Game' Details What Their Emmys Afterparty Will Look Like

He starred in the hit drama series as Player 001, the Squid Game's oldest player who builds a bond with the show's protagonist Seong Gi-hun (Lee Jung-jae). Seong is later revealed to be the game's creator.

Netflix did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

If you or someone you know has been sexually assaulted, please contact the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673) or go to rainn.org.

