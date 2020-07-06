Spotify Announces Oral History of The Office Podcast Hosted by Brian Baumgartner (a.k.a. Kevin!)

The 12-episode podcast will be available exclusively on Spotify on July 14

Get excited, The Office fans: Brian Baumgartner has a real treat in store for you.

The actor, who played the chili-making accountant Kevin Malone, is hosting and producing a new podcast called An Oral History of The Office, which will chronicle how the beloved show became such a hit.

Kinsey and Fischer currently host the podcast Office Ladies on Earwolf.

Baumgartner, who has teamed up with Propagate's Ben Silverman for the project, will also chat with The Office's creator and executive producer Greg Daniels as well a co-creators and executive producers of The Office Uk Ricky Gervais an Stephen Merchant.

The show will also feature crew and special guests, including superfan Billie Eilish.

The limited podcast series will dish on how the show was created and why it remains such an important part of pop culture. The podcast will also highlight fan-favorite moments and storylines.

The Office ran on NBC for nine seasons, and while it wrapped in 2013, the show has remained alive via streaming services like Netflix and a topic of conversation for many years.

In the book The Office: The Untold Story of the Greatest Sitcom of the 2000s, which was released in March, author Andy Greene revealed that the show's creator had originally planned for Jim and Pam, who were married with two kids at the end of the series, to split up in season 9.

"Greg really wanted to do something extremely risky and high-stakes, which was the documentary airs and we see what effect it has had on these characters. And there was going to be a reunion episode where you see that Jim and Pam have split up by this time, and they will have their reunion in the reunion episode," writer Brent Forrester said of the twist in the book.

The writers even wanted to introduce a relationship triangle with Pam and the docuseries' cameraman, Brian.

Brian was first seen during season 9 as Pam and Jim's relationship grew strained after he took a job in Philadelphia. The two had a tense phone call, and Brian was there to comfort Pam afterward.

Writer Owen Ellickson said in the book that there were talks of Pam and Brian possibly "hooking up a little bit."

"Ultimately, I don't think it was about actually going there. They never did anything. It was just to introduce worry in the audience," Ellickson said in the book.

Nonetheless, the writers didn't go forward with Brian and Pam or her split with Jim, as Krasinski said it would be too "painful" for fans.

"We had to pull the ripcord on it because it was so painful to the fans of the show. John Krasinski said to me, 'Brent, this final season is for the ultra fans of the show. They're the only ones really still left watching, right? This is for them. Jim and Pam splitting up is too painful for them to sustain all the way to the reunion. We have to get them back together immediately.' I was like, 'Wow, we can't allow this beautiful couple to really be like on the verge of divorce. It's too awful for them,' " Forrester said in the book.