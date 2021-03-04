New SpongeBob SquarePants Spin-Off Centered on Patrick Star Ordered by Nickelodeon

The new show will be a prequel that follows a younger Patrick Star as he hosts a TV show from his bedroom

Patrick Star is about to be the star of his own show!

On Thursday, Nickelodeon confirmed they have a SpongeBob SquarePants spin-off in the works, The Patrick Star Show, which will premiere on the network this summer, Variety reported.

The new series will be a prequel that follows a younger Patrick Star who still lives with his family and hosts a TV show from his childhood bedroom. Bill Fagerbakke, who has voiced the pink starfish since 1999, will return to play the beloved character.

Fans will be introduced to a new world of Bikini Bottom characters, including Squidina, Patrick's eight-year-old little sister, his parents, Bunny and Cecil, and his grandpa, GrandPat.

TVLine and Variety both reported that a total of 13 episodes were ordered to premiere this year.

Brian Robbins, president of Nickelodeon, said this isn't the only character spin-off series fans can expect in the future, calling the SpongeBob SquarePants franchise "a mini-Marvel Universe."

"There is seemingly an endless amount of stories with this franchise," he said in a statement to Variety. "You'll see movies with spinoff characters. I think you'll see more shows like Patrick, and some other characters, and some different live stuff. It's kind of endless when you think about the cast."

Another spin-off, Kamp Koral: SpongeBob's Under Years, will premiere on ViacomCBS' new Paramount Plus streaming service this Thursday. The show follows a 10-year-old SpongeBob SquarePants and his pals as they spend the summer at a sleepaway camp. Nickelodeon reportedly already ordered 13 more episodes of the show, according to Variety.