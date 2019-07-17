As SpongeBob Turns 20, Meet the Faces Behind the Characters

Tom Kenny
As the sponge himself, SpongeBob SquarePants. Kenny has a staggering 478 IMDb credits to his name, most all of them voice acting.
Bill Fagerbakke
As Patrick Star. He also played Marshall’s beloved dad on How I Met Your Mother.
Rodger Bumpass
As Squidward. Among his past work: Lilo & Stitch and Toy Story 2.
Clancy Brown
As Mr. Krabs. Most recently, he stepped in front of the camera on Billions and The Goldbergs.
Mr. Lawrence
As Plankton. He often serves as a writer on the show, as well.
Dee Bradley Baker
As Fish #1. He also does voicework on American Dad! and Mickey and the Roadster Racers.
Carolyn Lawrence
As Sandy Cheeks. Jimmy Neutron is also her claim to fame.
Sirena Irwin
As Lady Fish. She also gave voice to Lois Lane on Batman: The Brave and the Bold.
Jill Talley
As Karen. She’s also featured on American Dad! as well as Powerpuff Girls.
Lori Alan
As Pearl Krabs. She voices Bonnie’s mom in the Toy Story movies.
Mary Jo Catlett
As Mrs. Puff. She played Pearl on Diff’rent Strokes and had guest parts on Glee and That’s So Raven.