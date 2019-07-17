As SpongeBob Turns 20, Meet the Faces Behind the Characters

Let's hear it for the voice actors, who've been putting their hearts into the series since 1999
By Kate Hogan
July 17, 2019 08:00 AM

Tom Kenny

As the sponge himself, SpongeBob SquarePants. Kenny has a staggering 478 IMDb credits to his name, most all of them voice acting.

Bill Fagerbakke

As Patrick Star. He also played Marshall’s beloved dad on How I Met Your Mother.

Rodger Bumpass

As Squidward. Among his past work: Lilo & Stitch and Toy Story 2.

Clancy Brown

As Mr. Krabs. Most recently, he stepped in front of the camera on Billions and The Goldbergs.

Mr. Lawrence

As Plankton. He often serves as a writer on the show, as well.

Dee Bradley Baker

As Fish #1. He also does voicework on American Dad! and Mickey and the Roadster Racers.

Carolyn Lawrence

As Sandy Cheeks. Jimmy Neutron is also her claim to fame.

Sirena Irwin

As Lady Fish. She also gave voice to Lois Lane on Batman: The Brave and the Bold.

Jill Talley

As Karen. She’s also featured on American Dad! as well as Powerpuff Girls.

Lori Alan

As Pearl Krabs. She voices Bonnie’s mom in the Toy Story movies.

Mary Jo Catlett

As Mrs. Puff. She played Pearl on Diff’rent Strokes and had guest parts on Glee and That’s So Raven.

