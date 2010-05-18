SPOILER: Who’s Heading to Dancing‘s Finale?

Following a night of double duty on Dancing with the Stars, the four semi-finalists were reduced to just three on Tuesday night’s results show.

Keep reading to find out who will dance in the finale and who went home …

It’s going to be Erin Andrews, Evan Lysacek and Nicole Scherzinger facing off in the finale.

Chad Ochocinco was eliminated after finishing in the bottom two for the first time last week and getting mediocre scores on Monday.

“I enjoyed it,” the NFL player says. “I got some great criticism that’s made me stronger.”

His pro dancing partner Cheryle Burke adds, “Chad is the most humble guy I’ve ever met. He made me laugh and smile all season long.”… …