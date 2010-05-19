SPOILER: Lost Stars Spill Finale Secrets

“The End” is indeed near. Pass the Kleenex … and beware of spoilers!

With Tuesday’s Lost, fans were given a strong indication of the drama to come in Sunday’s breathlessly-awaited series finale: No longer content to just leave the island, Locke Monster aims to destroy it, and the drama’s beloved castaways — the handful that are left anyway — will use whatever means necessary to stop him.

“What They Died For” may have been the perfect penultimate episode. It was emotional, with Kate, Sawyer, Jack and Hurley mourning the passings of Jin, Sun and Sayid; and former Man of Science Jack literally stepping up to the calling of a Man of Faith by choosing to be Jacob’s (temporary?) replacement in protecting the island.

It was also brutal, with Ben bitterly killing longtime foe Charles Widmore, the man he held responsible for his daughter Alex’s death, and darkly funny. (If Lost really has to end, can Locke and Ben please have their own comedic spin-off?) And then there were the briskly-paced Sideways developments: Desmond delivering a beating to Ben (and, as a result, triggering his island-timeline memory). Ben sharing an ironically cozy evening with a suburban (and flirty!) Rousseau. Locke finally deciding to let Jack help him get out of his wheelchair. And Desmond turning himself into cop Sawyer in order to get close to jailbirds Sayid and Kate (and ultimately break them out with help from Hurley and Ana Lucia!).

In the finale, it seems much of the Sideways gang will congregate at a glitzy benefit concert at Miles’ dad’s museum, where dear old Des will surely work more of his enlightenment magic — and viewers will finally learn the identity of Jack’s mystery ex, a.k.a. the mother of his sweet, prodigiously talented son David.

What else awaits fans in Lost’s final hours? PEOPLE checked in with several members of the cast to find out. Caution: Possible spoilers ahead!

Asked about his reaction to the finale, Michael Emerson revealed, “I thought, ‘This is completely different from what I expected.’ Then the more I thought about it, the more I thought, ‘Oh, but this is perfect. This is truer, more lovely, than anything I’d imagined.’ I didn’t think producers were going to get so tender — but they did. It’s sweet.”

When asked if Penny-Desmond fans were in for heartbreak, Penny herself, Sonya Walger, offered these reassuring words: “No. You’ll be fine.” (Hooray!) Why does she think “Penmond” has resonated so strongly with viewers? “I think were just so relieved to have a beautiful love story,” she said. “It gave you a break from all the time travel and complex mythology. It’s a woman and a man who are doing whatever it takes to find each other — and who are destined to be together.”

Former series regular Rebecca Mader, who played the ill-fated Charlotte, confirmed she’ll return for one final appearance — “maybe” to share a scene with Faraday, the brilliant scientist who’s been crushing on her through all manner of time and space.

Finally, per Daniel Dae Kim: One of the scenes near the end of the finale “is kind of reflective of what was happening behind the scenes as well.” Does that mean the remaining characters will be leaving the island for good? Or going their separate ways? –Shawna Malcom

