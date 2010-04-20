SPOILER: Did Kate Gosselin Get Bounced from Dancing?

And then there were seven.

After a night of performances – from the tango to the fox trot – to songs from movies like Risky Business, Pulp Fiction and The Breakfast Club, another star contestant and their pro partner were sent home Tuesday night on Dancing with the Stars.

Keep reading to find out who it was . . .

It had been a struggle from day one for Kate Gosselin, and now it’s finally over for the reality show mom of eight.

With a tissue in hand, she said, “To fans: Thank you for believing in me more than I believed in myself.”

Gosselin said that even though “I was scared to death most of the time,” she gave the show “my all,” and in the end, “It was a great experience.”