Spice Girls Mel B and Emma Bunton Are Catfishing on Season 4 of Netflix's The Circle

Sporty Spice and Baby Spice are pretending to be Jared, a children's book author, on season 4 of The Circle

Circle, send message.

Two music legends just stepped into the fourth season of The Circle, but you might be surprised by who they'll be playing. Spice Girls Melanie "Mel B" Brown and Emma Bunton just entered The Circle as one joint catfish profile, the show revealed in its first four episodes.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Baby Spice and Scary Spice, both 46, won't reveal their true identities... at least not at the start. In the competition social media game, they'll play a man named Jared, who they've created a fictional backstory for. Jared is a children's book author, they claimed — a ruse they'll have to keep up with if they want to achieve their ultimate Circle goal.

If that's not a big enough twist, the Spice Girls won't be playing to win. Instead, they'll spend a limited amount of time in The Circle in hopes to truly catfish their fellow players. If they successfully deceive the majority of players, the show's prize fund will increase from $100,000 to $150,000 for the lucky winner.

mel b, emma bunton Credit: Courtesy of Netflix

Inspired by the Spice Girls' involvement, the third episode of the series features a '90s party. With the group's signature hit "Wannabe" playing, each player has no idea they're dancing the night away just rooms away from the girl group icons themselves.

If Scary Spice and Baby Spice will successfully complete their mission has yet to be revealed.

The first four episodes of The Circle season 4 aired Wednesday on Netflix, and subsequent episodes will follow each Wednesday through May 25. Other players included Yu-Ling Wu, a spunky and confident creative, radio host Bru — real name Josh Brubaker — a man catfishing as his Italian mother and an assistant to a sex therapist.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.